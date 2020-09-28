Delayed by 12 days, monsoon withdrawal underway from Rajasthan, Punjab

Vehicles near the iconic Hawa Mahal as rain lashes parts of Jaipur. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The India Meteorological Department on Monday afternoon announced the commencement of Southwest monsoon withdrawal from some areas of west Rajasthan and Punjab.

Over the next two days, monsoon is likely to retreat from more areas along north India, said IMD.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next two to three days,” read the afternoon weather bulletin issued by IMD on Monday.

With this, the year’s monsoon withdrawal has started with a delay of 12 days from normal.

For nearly a decade now, the monsoon withdrawal commenced only after the third week of September. Exceptionally, 2019 saw one of the most delayed retreats in recent decades (see box). Taking note of this delay in the retreat trends, IMD rolled out a new calendar for monsoon withdrawal, setting September 17 as the normal date.

Southwest monsoon withdrawal over India (2011 – 2020)

Sr No. Realised date of withdrawal commencement 1 September 28, 2020 2 October 9, 2019 3 September 29, 2018 4 September 27, 2018 5 September 15, 2016 6 September 4, 2015 7 September 23, 2014 8 September 9, 2013 9 September 24, 2012 10 September 23, 2011

IMD declares the monsoon withdrawal when there is an observed reduction in rainfall activity and moisture content for five consecutive days over west Rajasthan, along with the development of an anticyclone system in the lower atmosphere here.

