Monsoon withdrawal on schedule over Maharashtra

On Sunday, IMD stated that the commencement of monsoon withdrawal over the country was expected to begin anytime now.(Representational)

Withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon will mostly be on schedule over Maharashtra, as per the latest Extended Range Predictions issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, IMD stated that the commencement of monsoon withdrawal over the country was expected to begin anytime now. “Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas within next 24 hours,” the all India weather bulletin of Sunday read.

However, senior IMD officials said that it was a bit early to predict its progress in the rest of the country. “Only after the process of monsoon withdrawal commences can we comment on its progress. The Extended Range Predictions indicate some remnant rainfall activity lasting till first week of October over central India region, including Vidarbha and Odisha,” an official from IMD, Pune, said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm activity is forecast over Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur and Osmanabad districts during September 29 and 30 due to the dominating northwesterly winds over the state. “Pune city will experience very light intensity rainfall during the next one week,” the Met official added.

Maharashtra has recorded 17 per cent excess rain this year, with Marathwada recording surplus rain throughout the season.

