Monsoon’s retreat in sight, but rain not over yet: IMD

This year, the monsoon has remained below normal across the country, with strengthening El Niño conditions adding to concerns. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to begin withdrawing from Northwest India around September 19.

The normal date for the monsoon’s withdrawal from Northwest India is September 17, with a standard deviation of four days. Last year, the retreat began on September 14.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of west Rajasthan around September 19,” IMD said.

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Before the retreat begins, however, the region is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

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The weather activity is expected to be linked to a low-pressure system over north Gujarat, while adjoining areas of Rajasthan are likely to remain under monsoon influence for the next two to three days.