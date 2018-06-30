More rains likely in New Delhi today as monsoon picks up, flood alert issued in J&K

The capital city registered “satisfactory” air quality for the first time in nearly a year on Friday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) The capital city registered “satisfactory” air quality for the first time in nearly a year on Friday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Residents of New Delhi can expect more rains on Saturday even as the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 27.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius. The southwest monsoon made its arrival in the city on Thursday, bringing with it relief from the scorching heat.

The arrival of the monsoon helped the capital city register “satisfactory” air quality for the first time in nearly a year on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 83. The last time the air quality was this clean was in August 2017.

“The maximum temperature would around 35 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 27.5 degrees Celsius,” a MeT official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“One or two spells of rains are expected to hit the national capital today,” the official added.

More than a fortnight ahead of schedule, the southwest monsoon Friday covered the entire country. Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, which is considered the last outpost for the monsoon, received showers as well. The monsoon is expected to intensify over central India and west coast in the first week of July.

In Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued following intermittent rains. Governor NN Vohra chaired an emergency meeting this morning to take stock of the situation. You can follow live updates on the J&K rains here.

Bihar is also likely to receive rainfall in certain parts today. Patna, which woke up to cloudy skies, is likely to see spells of rain. Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may receive thundershowers over the weekend.

