scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Monsoon to remain active over central India till August 15: IMD

IMD officials said there were multiple favourable weather systems influencing Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where rainfall activity will continue till Monday.

Written by Anjali Marar | Pune |
August 12, 2022 2:40:00 am
A vehicle buried in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Jammu, Thursday. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said prevailing active monsoon conditions will cause widespread heavy rain over central India regions.

IMD officials said there were multiple favourable weather systems influencing Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where rainfall activity will continue till Monday. These systems include low-pressure ones present over central Madhya Pradesh, a well-marked low pressure system over Gujarat, the monsoon trough running between these two systems and an off-shore trough running parallel along the coasts of Gujarat till Kerala. Besides, an east-west wind shear zone, where the monsoon winds remain active, also persists.

“The monsoon trough is likely to be active and oscillate between its normal and southern position for the next five days,” said the IMD in its weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

Parts of Jammu, which received heavy rain, remained among the country’s wettest areas on the day. Jammu recorded 189.6 mm on Thursday, the highest for a single day in August since 2010, the IMD’s rainfall data stated. Similarly, heavy rain was recorded at Udhampur (121.6mm) and Katra (77.8mm) on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:40:00 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement