Monsoon to remain active over central India till August 15: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said prevailing active monsoon conditions will cause widespread heavy rain over central India regions.

IMD officials said there were multiple favourable weather systems influencing Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where rainfall activity will continue till Monday. These systems include low-pressure ones present over central Madhya Pradesh, a well-marked low pressure system over Gujarat, the monsoon trough running between these two systems and an off-shore trough running parallel along the coasts of Gujarat till Kerala. Besides, an east-west wind shear zone, where the monsoon winds remain active, also persists.

“The monsoon trough is likely to be active and oscillate between its normal and southern position for the next five days,” said the IMD in its weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

Parts of Jammu, which received heavy rain, remained among the country’s wettest areas on the day. Jammu recorded 189.6 mm on Thursday, the highest for a single day in August since 2010, the IMD’s rainfall data stated. Similarly, heavy rain was recorded at Udhampur (121.6mm) and Katra (77.8mm) on Thursday.