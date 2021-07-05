Monsoon to reach remaining parts of North India by July 10: IMD

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.

After a break, Southwest Monsoon is set to revive and spread to the remaining parts of north India including Delhi by July 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to the latest numerical weather prediction model guidance, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to revive gradually over the south peninsula, including the west coast and adjoining east-central India from July 8.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11, it said.

The moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal is likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10.

“Accordingly, southwest monsoon (is) likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July,” the IMD said.

“This is very likely to cause increased rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10,? the IMD said.

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19. Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan are yet to see the arrival of the monsoon.

In its forecast for July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month. However, parts of north India, some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal.

It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon’s progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system. The northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD said.