Monsoon to hit south Andaman Sea on May 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon during the upcoming season for the country. (AP File photo)

The Southwest Monsoon is on its way and it is expected to reach the south Andaman Sea later this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon during the upcoming season for the country. The monsoon onset over Kerala is expected to take place one day in advance, on May 31.

“The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21,” stated the IMD’s weather report issued on Tuesday. As a result, heavy rain could lash Andaman and Nicobar, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday.

Meanwhile, some respite from the heat in the form of pre-monsoon showers is predicted over north India. The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall along the northern plains. Active weather will affect Delhi, Punjab,Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

It will mainly be triggered by the approaching remnants of Tauktae, which by Tuesday evening had weakened into a ‘cyclone’ and was located at about 50 km west-southwest of Ahmedabad. The cyclone had crossed Gujarat coast during the evening hours of Monday as an ‘extremely severe’ cyclone.

This system, by Wednesday, will further weaken into a depression as it advances through Rajasthan, Delhi and onward to the western Himalayan regions.

“The remnants of the cyclone will interact with the prevailing western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir and cause widespread heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand on May 19. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected over entire north India till May 20,” said Met officials.