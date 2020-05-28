Monsoon to hit Kerala around June 1: IMD

Kochi: A man is silhoutted as dark clouds hover over the sky in the background. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1. (PTI Photo) Kochi: A man is silhoutted as dark clouds hover over the sky in the background. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1. (PTI Photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the Southwest monsoon could hit Kerala soon around June 1.

“The monsoon advance will be favourable during May 31 – June 4, due to the likely formation of a low pressure area over the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea. These conditions are very likely to favour monsoon onset over Kerala from June 1,” said the IMD statement.

The normal date for monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1.

Having gained momentum since Wednesday, the monsoon has now further advanced into Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal and covered Andaman Sea along with Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Another low pressure system, that lay west-central of the Arabian Sea is expected to concentrate into a depression.

“ This system is likely to move north-westwards, that is, towards the Oman coast during the next 48 hours,” said officials of IMD.

Due to cyclone Amphan, the monsoon progress had briefly stalled during the last ten days.

