Southern Railway tweaks timings for trains operating via Konkan route due to monsoon

The Southern Railway Saturday announced monsoon timings for trains operating under Konkan Railway section. The revised timings will be valid with effect from Monday i.e. June 10 till October 31. “Trains operating through Konkan Railway section will have changes in arrival/departure timings during this period,” the Southern Railway said in a notification.

Early departure of trains

According to the notification, Train No 12617 Ernakulam Junction–Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, which generally leaves Ernakulam Junction at 13.15 hours will leave at 10.50 hours, i.e. two hours, 25 minutes before its scheduled departure, and reach Nizamuddin station at 13.15 hours (No Change of timings at the Destination station) on the third day.

Train No.10215 Madgaon-Ernakulam Weekly Superfast Express will leave Madgaon at 21 hours instead of its scheduled departure at 21.30 hours and reach Ernakulam at 10.55 hours the next day.

Apart from these, temporary stoppages have also been added to certain trains operating through Konkan Railway.

The monsoon timings for temporary stoppages with effect from 10.06.2019 till 31.06.2019 are as follows:

1. Train No. 19423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Humsafar Express: Kayankulam (Arrival 12.18 hrs/Departure 12.20 hrs) and Thrissur (16.02 hrs/16.05 hrs)

2. Train No. 19424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express: Thrissur (02.23 hrs/02.25 hrs) and Kayankulam (05.27 hrs/05.28 hrs)

3. Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Biweekly Express: Valliyur (08.19 hrs/08.20 hrs) and Parassala (09.44 hrs/09.45 hrs)

4. Train No. 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Biweekly Express: Parassala (19.10 hrs/19.11 hrs) and Valliyur (21.20 hrs/21.21 hrs)

5. Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express: Kasargod (04.23 hrs/04.25 hrs)

6. Train No. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express: Kasargod (21.33 hrs/21.35 hrs)

7. Train No. 16335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express: Kanhangad (17.28 hrs/17.30 hrs)

8. Train No. 16336 Nagercoil-Gandhidham Weekly Express: Kanhangad (03.18 hrs/03.20 hrs)

The railway authorities also announced that the trains coming from Konkan will be delayed during this period. Passengers, who have been issued journey tickets prior to the introduction of the Monsoon Time Table, are hence requested to check the timings of their train in advance, the notification said.