Monsoon set to arrive, more precautions needed: Uddhav Thackeray

In an interaction with the editors from print and electronic media, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indicated that the lockdown may be extended further in Maharashtra.

“With monsoon set to arrive, more precautions need to be taken, as the symptoms of monsoon-related diseases and Covid-19 are similar.

Since municipal and government hospitals are reserved for Covid-19 treatment, private hospitals have an important role to play in dealing with the monsoon-related diseases,” Uddhav said.

The CM also instructed the state administration to follow-up with the Union government for the resumption of Mumbai suburban local train services for those working in essential services. “We have requested the Centre to start local train services for the transportation of medical and other staff involved in essential services. Since we are left with no other option, the state administration must follow-up with the Centre on this,” Uddhav said during a review meeting.

Earlier this month, Uddhav had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start Mumbai local train services for those working in essential services.

Uddhav on Friday also instructed banks to provide fresh crop loans to those farmers who are yet to avail the benefits of the farm loan waiver scheme. The instructions were given in a state-level bankers committee meeting chaired by Uddhav and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as well as representatives of various banks.

“The farm loan waver scheme was supposed to be implemented by the end of April 2020. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, some farmers are yet to avail the benefits of the scheme. For the kharif season, the banks should not consider their outstanding dues, as the state takes the guarantee of repaying them. So, the banks should give fresh crop loans to the farmers,” he said at the meeting.

Officials said that of the total 32 lakh beneficiaries, over 11 lakh are yet to avail benefits worth Rs 8,100 crore under the scheme.

