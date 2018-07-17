Monsoon session: PM Modi chairs all-party meet, seeks cooperation for smooth functioning of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament and a productive session. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament and a productive session. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Taking note of the previous Parliament session ending in a total washout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged all parties to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session, starting from July 18. Chairing an all-party meeting, Modi asked the leaders of various parties to raise their issues in the Houses as people expected them to do so. The government claimed that opposition parties had assured it of smooth functioning of Parliament.

“The prime minister today sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament and a productive session. People of India want Parliament to function…

“The entire country expects and hopes the Parliament will function and debate over issues of national interest,” Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

The government, he said, is always ready to hold discussions on the floor of the House on any issue as permitted under rules. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The government, he said, is always ready to hold discussions on the floor of the House on any issue as permitted under rules. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Kumar said the government called for cooperation from all parties in the country’s interest. According to the minister, there was a cordial atmosphere in the meeting and all parties were in favour of a productive Monsoon Session.

The government, he said, is always ready to hold discussions on the floor of the House on any issue as permitted under rules. “The government will leave no stone unturned to facilitate smooth functioning of Parliament during the ensuing Monsoon Session,” he said, claiming there was a consensus among parties to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament without disruptions.

PM Modi seen holding hands with Opposition party leader Mallikarjun Kharge after all party meeting at Parliament. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) PM Modi seen holding hands with Opposition party leader Mallikarjun Kharge after all party meeting at Parliament. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

During the meeting, the opposition leaders raised a number of issues including reservation for SCs/STs in appointments in higher education and bringing a law for stopping lynchings in the country as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, “We will not allow the House to function till an assurance is given by the government on the floor of the House on reservation to SCs and STs in higher education.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh raised the issue of alleged discrimination by the Centre against the Delhi government and he expected the prime minister would address the issue. “In the all-party meet chaired by PM, I raised the point of Delhi Govt being not allowed to work. After hearing everyone’s issues PM said all issues will be addressed on the floor of the house in the monsoon session,” said Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

