Monsoon Session: Parliament starts with smooth showers

Unlike the washout seen during Budget Session, as pandemonium rained, wasting 250 work hours, the Monsoon Session had a breezy start on Wednesday. The first day functioned smoothly, and transacted some legislative business.

An absence of coordination, though, was visible in the Opposition benches, which functioned like scattered groups, each busy with its own affairs.

Ten minutes before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked to the Opposition side and greeted them. He shook hands with AIADMK’s P Venugopal, listened to Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, and shared a laugh with Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge.

Outside the House, Modi had tried to set the tone for the session. “If any political party, or any member, wants a discussion on any issue, the government is ready,” he said.

But soon as proceedings began in Lok Sabha, TDP MPs, carrying yellow stoles and placards, rushed to the Well and shouted slogans, although feebly. No one from the other parties joined the former NDA ally in their protests.

Within a minute, Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav and his party colleagues stood up, stating that “injustice is being done to SCs and OBCs”. After failing to grab the Speaker’s attention, they eventually went to the Well to shout slogans, forming a separate group closer to the Speaker’s chair.

The Speaker took up the Question Hour, which went off without disturbance.

AIADMK MPs, who were in the Well for large parts of the Budget Session, raising slogans for Cauvery tribunal, and stalling prospects of a no-confidence motion debate, remained seated today. Many TMC MPs were not present, and NCP MP Supriya Sule sat quietly.

The Left MPs were busy talking to each other as.

Most Congress MPs appeared quiet, with Sonia Gandhi in discussion with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi constantly in conversation with K C Venugopal. Only Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen busy, referring to rule books, consulting Lok Sabha secretariat staff and TMC’s Saugata Roy and Dinesh Trivedi. While his colleagues looked disinterested, Scindia tried to grab the Chair’s attention to take up the “important notice” given by his party.

Although the Rajya Sabha witnessed a brief disruption, the mood was in stark contrast to the Budget Session there, too. Congress’s K V P Ramachandra Rao, who stood in the Well holding a placard demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh day after day in the previous session, was on his seat today. The placard was not missing, but the aggression clearly was.

The TDP, which stalled the House for most of the previous session, did raise the special category issue but the protest was feeble. None of its members rushed to the Well. And even before TDP’s C M Ramesh and Y S Chowdary stood up, House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had received a notice by Ramesh for suspension of business to discuss the issue but he has decided to “allow a detailed short duration discussion”.

Not satisfied, Ramesh said the issue was urgent and needs urgent discussion, but he, and other TDP members, did not rush to the Well or shout slogans. With Ramesh continuing to argue, the House was adjourned briefly.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, was also not in a mood to allow the TDP to disrupt the House by demanding an immediate discussion. With its no-confidence motion admitted in Lok Sabha, where it can make all political points, the TDP seemed not in a mood to precipitate matters. The House functioned smoothly in the afternoon.

