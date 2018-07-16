Opposition leaders to meet today to plan strategy for monsoon session

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on July 18. (File) The Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on July 18. (File)

Top Opposition leaders are set to meet today in New Delhi to work out a joint strategy in order to corner the central government during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament starting July 18. The meet will take place at the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House in the evening.

The main agenda of the meet is expected to be the finalisation of a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s post which fell vacant after the end of the term of P J Kurien on July 1. Congress leaders had been maintaining that the party was “open to the idea” of and is “ready” to back a non-Congress candidate for the post, but sources in the party said no decision has been taken yet, PTI reported.

The names of the candidates have not been formally discussed and it will be the first time that the issue will be taken up during the meeting today.

Besides finalising the candidate for the post of deputy chairman, the Opposition parties are also expected to discuss a strategy to corner the government on various issues including lynchings, atrocities on Dalits, farmers’ grievances and security of women.

“Opposition leaders will meet tomorrow to decide on issues which will be taken up in the Monsoon Session. They will plan a strategy to seek answers from the government on issues related to increasing bank frauds, women safety and threats to national security,” deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma had said on Sunday.

The Monsoon Session is expected to be stormy as the main Opposition Congress and BJP-led NDA government are involved in a war of words over PM Narendra Modi’s remark about Congress being a “party for Muslims”.

At a rally in Azamgarh on Saturday, Modi targetted Rahul over the alleged remark attributed to the Congress chief during his interaction with Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday. “I have read in newspapers that the Congress naamdar (dynast) has said that the Congress is a party of Muslims,” the Prime Minister had said.

In reply, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday said that the Prime Minister has an “unhealthy mindset” and that his thinking is “convoluted”. He also denied Modi’s charge that the Congress is stalling the Triple Talaq Bill. (With PTI inputs)

