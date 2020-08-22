UP Assembly Monsoon Session: Oppn targets govt over crime & Covid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a inspection at a Covid Hospital(Civil Hospital) in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Opposition on Friday raised the issue of law and order as well as Covid-19 in the UP Legislative Council, targeting the government over its “lackadaisical attitude”. It also expressed concerns about the security of people, especially Brahmins, in the state.

The matters were raised in the council even as the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly decided to resume its session on Saturday. It was adjourned as a mark of respect to BJP MLA Janmejay Singh, who died of a heart attack.

The Opposition cited recent instances of crime, including those in Kanpur, Bhadohi, Deoria, Azamgarh and Pratapgarh, and alleged that the government had failed to act. The opposition parties also claimed that funds were being “misused” in the name of Covid-19 and the government was spending MLAs’ funds for development “without taking opposition into confidence.”

Sources said that while raising questions about the law and order situation, some members of Opposition showed placards alleging “caste and religion-based bias” in the state and also raised slogans demanding that the government step in to stop the alleged “atrocities against Brahmins.”

Samajawdi Party (SP) leaders expressed concern over the way killings had taken place in thewake of the botched Kanpur raid and claimed for the first time that there had been no inquiry and encounters had taken place.

Demanding a debate on the law and order in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) members, some of whom were holding placards, entered the well of the Council, raising slogans against the government.

Congress Legislature Party leader Deepak Singh also raised an objection about the crime data released on Thursday by the government, saying that when he had asked for the crime data in the House, he was informed that it would not be possible to present the data. He added that this should be looked into.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said he was “surprised” at the way the opposition was reacting just “for the sake of vote bank” and said they (opposition parties) were adopting a “dual attitude” in their approach. “On the one hand, they roam around with placards regarding caste-based reservation and on the other hand they say that they will not tolerate atrocities against Brahmins,” said Sharma in the House.

He claimed that there were “no atrocities being done against anyone in the state” and instead claimed that the crime rate has decreased in the state, barring a few incidents.

Countering the Opposition, BJP’s Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma said though some unfortunate incidents have taken place, action has been taken and the culprits nabbed.

He said the situation in Uttar Pradesh is not what it used to be a few years ago when criminals roamed freely after committing crimes. Sharma added, “A criminal does not have any caste or religion. Moreover, even the policemen who died (during the botched Kanpur raid) were Brahmin. But just because a criminal was punished, you allege that particular caste is being harassed, you go on to protest for the vote bank).” Sharma alleged that the opposition parties want to come back to power in the state by “creating such propaganda but that they would not succeed.”

Expressing dissatisfaction over Sharma’s reply, members of SP and BSP staged a walkout from the House.

Meanwhile, SPMLC Sunil Singh, while alleging “poor arrangements” for Covid care in the state, alleged “mistreatment” of the late UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan at a hospital in Lucknow before he was shifted from there. Chauhan had died of complications related to Covid-19.

Singh claimed that he himself was admitted in the hospital on the bed “next to the Cabinet minister” and alleged that doctors and staff did not attend to him properly.

With PTI INPUTS

Rise above party politics, focus oN Dismal Law & order: Mayawati to MLAs in the state

With the UP Assembly in session, BSP chief Mayawati Friday urged all legislators to rise above party politics and raise issues of public interest and focus on the “dismal” state of law and order. “It is my strong appeal to MLAs, both of the ruling party and opposition in UP, to rise above party politics and effectively raise the issues of public interest in the House and make the government and administration accountable. This demand is in the wider public interest,” she tweeted.

“Though the issue of development is largely missing from the agenda of the government, but do raise your voice on the oppression of women and killings of members of Dalit, Muslim and Brahmin samaj and other atrocities, meaning the dismal state of law and order in UP,” she added. ENS

