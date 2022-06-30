scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 18

The monsoon session will meet from July 18 and will conclude on August 13, according to the release.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 8:57:18 pm
The last monsoon session of Parliament had been rocky. (File)

The Monsoon session of Parliament for the year 2022 will commence from July 18, a press release by the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday.

Both Houses of Parliament are likely to meet from July 18 and the session will conclude on August 13, according to the release. The Monsoon session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

Last year’s Monsoon session ended on a stormy note as Opposition parties had disrupted both Houses over the government’s unwillingness to allow discussion on the Pegasus snooping scandal, the farmers’ protests, and the rise in prices, especially of auto fuels.

Monsoon Session in 2021 was the third least productive Lok Sabha session of the last two decades, with a productivity of just 21 per cent. Rajya Sabha logged a productivity of 28 per cent, its eighth least productive Session since 1999.

