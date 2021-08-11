scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Parliament Live Updates: Constitution 127th Amendment Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live News Updates: A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2021 11:07:17 am
Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'Pegasus project' media reportThe Parliament Complex in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha was under way in Parliament as proceedings began in both houses on Wednesday.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill, which restores the states’ powers to make their own OBC lists by identifying and notifying socially and economically backward classes (SEBCs) for the grant of quota in jobs and admission, was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that Bill further to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table the Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Also, Opposition leaders NK Premachandran and Vinayak Bhaurao Raut will raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Congress MP Manish Tewari Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the ‘Pegasus project’ media report. And Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of rising fuel prices.

Live Blog

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus project' media report; Opposition party floor leaders in Raya Sabha and Lok Sabha to hold meeting today. Follow this space for the latest updates.

11:04 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Parliamentary proceedings begin

Parliamentary proceedings began at 11 am in both houses on Wednesday. 

11:03 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take action against Oppn MPs who created ruckus in House yesterday: Sources

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu will take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus in the house yesterday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met Naidu on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

10:56 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Meeting of Floor Leaders of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha underway in Parliament

A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is underway in Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

10:56 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Meeting of Floor Leaders of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha underway in Parliament

A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is underway in Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

Despite pressure from allies and some sections within, the BJP-led Central Government had managed to put a lid so far on demands for a caste-based census. But on Tuesday, the ruling party found itself in a spot when one of its own MPs from election-bound UP raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Listed as the BJP’s first speaker on the Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to restore the power of states to draw up their own OBC lists, Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya instead praised the Government for “granting the power to the states for caste census”.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 4th report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology on Demands for Grants (2019-2020) pertaining to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 5th Report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology on Demands for Grants (2019-2020) pertaining to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Matters under Rule 377 will also be discussed.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X