Parliament Live Updates: Constitution 127th Amendment Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha was under way in Parliament as proceedings began in both houses on Wednesday.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill, which restores the states’ powers to make their own OBC lists by identifying and notifying socially and economically backward classes (SEBCs) for the grant of quota in jobs and admission, was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that Bill further to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table the Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Also, Opposition leaders NK Premachandran and Vinayak Bhaurao Raut will raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Congress MP Manish Tewari Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the ‘Pegasus project’ media report. And Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of rising fuel prices.