Monday, June 25, 2018
Monsoon session of Parliament from July 18 to August 10

The Monsoon session of Parliament will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2018 1:52:50 pm
parliament, monsoon session of parliament, lok sabha, rajya sabha Monsoon Session of Parliament: President Ram Nath Kovind will officially convene the House.
The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 10, the Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs recommended Monday.

The CCPA, chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met in New Delhi today to recommend the dates. The President will now formally convene the session. The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

