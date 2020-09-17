Monsoon session of Gujarat Assembly: 24 Bills to be introduced, says Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja. (File)

In the upcoming five-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly, beginning on September 21, the Gujarat government will introduce a total of 24 Bills on various subjects and get these passed, Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in a press statement on Wednesday.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Gujarat Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The 24 Bills will include the Gunda Act, amendments to the Prevention of Antisocial Activities Act (PASA), the Anti Land Grabbing Act and the amendments to the Registration Act of the revenue department.

Jadeja also stated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, adequate precautionary measures have been placed at the Assembly under the instructions of the Speaker and limited people will be allowed to enter the Assembly building only after undergoing Covid-19 tests. No visitor will be allowed to visit the building during these five days. All ministers including the CM, MLAs and mediapersons will be allowed to enter the building only after undergoing the testing.

Jadeja said that a meeting of BJP’s elected MLAs has been planned on September 20, in which the MLAs will be apprised and guided about various steps taken by the Speaker regarding the prevention of Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd