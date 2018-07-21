Monsoon Session: Mulayam sticks to farmers, jobs front; recalls ‘failed’ Modi promises

According to the SP patron, the Central government should call a meeting of leaders of all political parties and seek their suggestions to redress problems. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) According to the SP patron, the Central government should call a meeting of leaders of all political parties and seek their suggestions to redress problems. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

WHILE OTHER opposition leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their speeches during Friday’s discussion, Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav avoided any personal remark on Modi and instead invoked the BJP’s defeat in three Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh to slam the ruling party.

The BJP recently lost in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana — the first two to SP candidates, backed by the BSP, and the third to the RLD candidate, backed by other opposition parties.

Sticking mainly to issues relating to farmers, traders and unemployment among youths, Mulayam recalled Modi’s “promise” of Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people by getting back black money stashed abroad and employment to 2 crore youths. Both promises, he said, were not met.

Had the Centre fulfilled these promises, he said, the country would have become prosperous, and accused the government of only giving assurances. Mulayam said the country will become prosperous if the government provides facilities to farmers, traders and youths. He said farmers are staring at increased cost of fertiliser, seeds, and irrigation.

According to the SP patron, the Central government should call a meeting of leaders of all political parties and seek their suggestions to redress problems of these sections of the people, and that everyone will then cooperate with the government. He claimed that many people in the BJP are worried about the upcoming elections after the Lok Sabha bypoll results.

While the SP had won the bypolls with the support of the BSP, Mulayam did not name the party in his speech. Without naming UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mulayam said everyone, including many in the BJP, are upset with the functioning of the state government, and are clueless about what the CM is doing.

The SP patron said that the debate is taking place to make the country prosperous but no one was speaking on farmers’ issues. Praising the earlier BJP government in UP led by Rajnath Singh, Mulayam said that government had done some work in public interest on his suggestions.

