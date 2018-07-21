Monsoon Session: Maya, Mulayam no friend of Dalits, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan’s criticism of SP chief and Lok Sabha MP Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati comes at a time when an informal electoral alliance between the two parties is seen as posing a challenge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI) Paswan’s criticism of SP chief and Lok Sabha MP Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati comes at a time when an informal electoral alliance between the two parties is seen as posing a challenge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

At a time when BJP governments in different states have faced criticism of failing to check attacks on people from Dalit communities, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the chief of NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party, on Friday took on leaders of both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and alleged that both parties are against the interests of Dalits.

He also defended the NDA government on issues concerning Dalits, stating that the Centre made SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent by adding 25 further clauses.

Paswan’s criticism of SP chief and Lok Sabha MP Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati comes at a time when an informal electoral alliance between the two parties is seen as posing a challenge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in Lok Sabha against the no-confidence motion, Paswan said the BSP’s slogans earlier, under late Kanshi Ram, were “Thakur-Baniya-Brahmin chhod, baaki sab hai DS4” (‘barring upper-caste Thakurs, Baniyas and Brahmins, all others are DS4’, referring to the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti, founded by Kanshi Ram in the 1980s and nicknamed DS4) and “tilak tarazu aur talwar, inko maro joote chaar” (‘hit symbols of upper castes with slippers’).

But after Mayawati assumed power, Paswan said, the slogans changed to “haathi nahi Ganesh hai, Brahma Vishnu Mahesh hain” (it’s not elephant but Ganesh…) and “Brahman shankh bajayega, haathi badhta jayega” (the Brahmin will blow conch shell, and the elephant will move ahead).

Paswan also questioned Mayawati’s support to the protesters, from Dalit and tribal communities, in the recent agitation against the Supreme Court’s order on SC/ST Act. He said the SC’s observation is the same as the UP government’s order under Mayawati in May 2007 on execution of the law.

Paswan said Mulayam was aware of all this. He claimed that reservation in promotions could not become a reality due to the opposition from the Mulayam-led SP, and maintained that differences had emerged between Mulayam and Mayawati over that issue. “It’s good that BSP and SP has come together now,” he added.

He said the government is committed in bringing an ordinance or a Bill to prevent any change in the Prevention of Atrocities Act if the court orders any change in the original law.

Motion laughable: Apna Dal (S)

Union minister and NDA ally Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel called the no-confidence motion laughable. Patel said the Centre is sensitive on the rights of OBCs and Dalits, and has initiated granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Judiciary lacks democracy: RLSP

Opposing the motion, Union minister and RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha said deprived sections have not received due representation in the judiciary due to the collegium system and the existing recruitment process. Claiming that the judiciary lacks democracy, he said the doors are closed for even a Brahmin youth who is meritorious but poor from becoming a Supreme Court or High Court judge.

