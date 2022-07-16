Monsoon session from Monday, parties brace for weekend meets

As the Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday with the Presidential election, hectic political parleys are lined for the weekend. While the ruling NDA and the Opposition will hold separate meetings to pick their Vice-Presidential candidates, both sides will sit together to discuss ways to have a smooth session that is scheduled to end on August 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit with his senior party leaders in the parliamentary board on Saturday to finalise NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate for the August 6 election.

The electoral college for picking the next Vice-President comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The NDA candidate is expected to win hands down as out of the current strength of 780, the BJP has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390. In order to put up a fight, the Opposition parties are trying to field a joint candidate. The Opposition leaders, including from the Congress, are set to meet on Sunday to discuss the joint candidate.

On Saturday evening, BJP President J P Nadda is expected to meet his party MPs. The BJP leaders will also meet its alliance partners to discuss the Monsoon session and the Vice-Presidential election.

The government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon session and seek support of the Opposition for a “fruitful” session, sources said. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold meetings of floor leaders of each House for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of the presiding officers from 17 states and UTs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the discussions should be dignified and members should conduct themselves as per the decorum of the House.

Birla also mentioned a routine Rajya Sabha circular restricting demonstrations, dharnas or religious ceremonies in the precincts of Parliament House has triggered protests from the Opposition MPs. “It (such circulars to members) is a process. This practice has been going on for a long time…2009 or even before,” he said.