Monsoon Session from July 18 to have 18 sittings

THE MONSOON Session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 10, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA).

The meeting was presided by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Spanning over 24 days, the session will have 18 sittings.

The CCPA recommendation will set in motion the process of President Ram Nath Kovind formally convening the session. “We seek the support and cooperation of opposition parties,” Ananth Kumar said. “There are many important items on the legislative agenda that the government wants to take up in the session.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 — better known as the triple talaq Bill, will be among the priorities of the government, Kumar said. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on December 28, 2017. It now awaits a clearance by the Rajya Sabha.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Sunday called upon three senior women leaders of the opposition parties – Sonia Gandhi (Congress), Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) and Mayawati (BSP) – to facilitate passage of the Bill in the Upper House.

Six ordinances have to be replaced by legislation. Among the other Bills expected to be lined up for the session are National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 (already passed by Lok Sabha); National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 (passed by Lok Sabha); and The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 (passed by Lok Sabha).

A key feature of the session will be the election of a new deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha in place of incumbent P J Kurien, whose term as a member of the Upper House will shortly come to an end. The Congress has decided to pass his seat to its ally, Kerala Congress (Mani).

