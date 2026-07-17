Monsoon Session: Government likely to table 5 new Bills; ‘delimitation package’ not on agenda for now

The agenda for the session does not include the “delimitation package” of which the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, or women’s reservation Bill, is a significant component. (File Photo)

The BJP-led NDA government is likely to table five new Bills, including one aimed at making provisions for registration of births and deaths more stringent, in addition to taking up the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in the Monsoon Session, which starts Monday.

The agenda for the session does not include the “delimitation package” of which the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, or women’s reservation Bill, is a significant component. The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha after the NDA failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for a Constitutional amendment.

Sources said this “package”, which requires both total and special majority in the House of the People, will need to be tabled and ratified by the Union Cabinet to be put into motion yet again, which could be taken up during the session.