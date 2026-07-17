Monsoon Session: Government likely to table 5 new Bills; ‘delimitation package’ not on agenda for now

The agenda for the session does not include the “delimitation package” of which the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, or women’s reservation Bill, is a significant component.

Written by: Jatin Anand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 05:29 AM IST
Monsoon Session: Government likely to table 5 new Bills; ‘delimitation package’ not on agenda for nowThe agenda for the session does not include the “delimitation package” of which the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, or women’s reservation Bill, is a significant component. (File Photo)
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The BJP-led NDA government is likely to table five new Bills, including one aimed at making provisions for registration of births and deaths more stringent, in addition to taking up the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in the Monsoon Session, which starts Monday.

The agenda for the session does not include the “delimitation package” of which the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, or women’s reservation Bill, is a significant component. The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha after the NDA failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for a Constitutional amendment.

Sources said this “package”, which requires both total and special majority in the House of the People, will need to be tabled and ratified by the Union Cabinet to be put into motion yet again, which could be taken up during the session.

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BJP insiders said the matter was likely to come up for discussion at a meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with NDA leaders on Friday.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend the FCRA (Regulation) Act, 2010, that governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution and foreign hospitality to “ensure that such inflows do not adversely affect national interest, public order or national security”, was listed for “consideration and passing”. The proposed legislation was tabled on March 25.

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According to the agenda, the ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025’, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, 2025 but later referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses, will also return to centre stage with the 31-member committee’s report scheduled to be presented and considered during the session.

A Bill seeking to further amend Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023), in order to make provisions of registration “more stringent”, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which is intended at replacing an existing ordinance in this regard, were among the two new significant legislation proposed to be taken up during the session.

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The other proposed legislative business includes the Income-Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to “deepen India’s sovereign debt market”, attracting stable global capital inflows and enhance liquidity “in view of the prevailing global macro-economic environment marked by…sharp increases in crude oil prices, and disruptions in global supply chains”.

It also includes the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and a Bill which seeks to align the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 with the “changing MSME landscape” and enhance ease of doing business in the sector.

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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