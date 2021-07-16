Monsoon Session 2021: 38 Bills pending in Parliament, 17 new

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reviews preparations ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament will resume on Monday (July 19) with Covid-19 protocol in place for members of both Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have 19 sittings.

According to PRS Legislative, there are 38 Bills pending in Parliament. Of these, nine are listed for consideration and passing, while 17 are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing.

Among the Bills which will be introduced are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which replaces an Ordinance; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Incidentally, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which will prohibit all private cryptocurrencies and lay down the regulatory framework for the launch of an “official digital currency”, has not been listed.

Take a look at the Bills before Parliament:

Bills listed for consideration and passing:

* The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

* The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

* The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021

* The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

* The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

* The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

* The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

* The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing:

* The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021– Replaces an Ordinance

* The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 – Replaces an Ordinance

* The Cantonment Bill, 2021

* The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

* The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021

* The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

* The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

* The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021

* The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021

* The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

* The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Further, BJP MPs are expected to introduce private members’ Bills on population control and uniform civil code.

The Session is being held amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19. Officials said Covid-19 protocols, including maintaining social distancing, will be followed even though both Houses will sit simultaneously.

According to latest data, 444 members from Lok Sabha and 218 from Rajya Sabha have been vaccinated with at least one dose.