Monsoon season officially ends, India records highest rainfall since 1994

On a day when the flood situation in Bihar turned grim with rains continuing to batter the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that the monsoon season has ended, with the country recording its highest rainfall since 1994.

Rainfall was “above normal” this year, the IMD said. Monsoon, however, still remains active over several parts of the country, the weather agency said. This could be the longest recorded delayed withdrawal of the rain-bearing winds, it added. Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the IMD, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch- recorded precipitation in “large excess”.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 38 per cent deficit in rainfall this season, the lowest in the capital city since 2014. An IMD official said that the city recorded 404.1 mm rainfall this monsoon — from June 1 to September 30 — against the 30-year average of 648.9 mm. The national capital witnessed surplus rainfall in the last two years — 770.6 mm in 2018 and 672.3 mm in 2017. The IMD had recorded 524.1 mm precipitation in 2016 against the long-term average of 648.9 mm and 515.3 mm in 2015. The city had gauged 370.8 mm rainfall in 2014. Follow Patna floods LIVE

Explaining why Delhi received less rainfall, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Meteorology And Climate Change of Skymet Weather Services, said the weather systems that originated in the Bay of Bengal moved west, deviating from their usual northwestward path.

Meanwhile, 29 people have died so far in three districts of Bihar battered by heavy rains. The state capital Patna continued to be among the worst affected with four-to six-feet-deep waterlogging in several areas Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who was stranded at his Patna residence, had to be rescued by NDRF. More than 4,000 people, including women and children, were rescued from the flood-affected areas. So far, 8,603 flood-affected people, including 20 pregnant women, have been rescued by the force during this monsoon season from the state.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall occurred in most parts of Himachal Pradesh since Sunday evening, bringing the maximum temperature down by a few notches. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Sirmour district as monsoon was vigorous in the state, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh told PTI.

With PTI inputs