Monsoon revival likely this week, very heavy rainfall in Northeast

AFTER OVER a week of no movement, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance along the west coast and eastern India regions around the middle of this week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh around June 23.”
The Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon had last progressed along south Konkan regions on June 8. The monsoon onset stands significantly delayed over Maharashtra, where it would have, under normal climatological circumstances, covered the state by June 15. The delay has resulted in heatwave conditions continuing over the Vidarbha region.
On Saturday, Brahmapuri in Maharashtra and Banda in Uttar Pradesh remained the hottest locations in the country, with the maximum temperature touching 43.2 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, heatwave conditions continued over Vidarbha, where the day temperatures remained 5 to 7 degrees above normal.
Ahead of the next leg of the monsoon advancement, the Met Department has warned of “very heavy” to “extremely” heavy rainfall (110 to over 200mm in 24 hours) along the northeast India region, which will continue till June 25. Parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive intense rain until Monday.
The IMD has said heatwave conditions would prevail over Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh until June 25, over eastern Uttar Pradesh till June 24. Vidarbha will experience “severe” heatwave until June 24, it has warned.