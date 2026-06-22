Monsoon revival likely this week, very heavy rainfall in Northeast

The IMD has said heatwave conditions would prevail over Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh until June 25, over eastern Uttar Pradesh till June 24.

AFTER OVER a week of no movement, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance along the west coast and eastern India regions around the middle of this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh around June 23.”

The Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon had last progressed along south Konkan regions on June 8. The monsoon onset stands significantly delayed over Maharashtra, where it would have, under normal climatological circumstances, covered the state by June 15. The delay has resulted in heatwave conditions continuing over the Vidarbha region.