Monsoon revival in Maharashtra likely this week: IMD

After a brief break since the first week of July, the Southwest monsoon is likely to revive over Maharashtra later this week .

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Konkan and Goa, whereas moderate to heavy showers at isolated places are expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha subdivisions.

“A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to form and cause widespread rain along the west coast. Besides, enhanced rainfall is forecast over interior parts of the state,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Marathwada and Vidarbha, which continue to reel under severe shortage of rainfall, might receive some rain. Besides, Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal districts are also likely to receive rain this week.

The rainfall might further strengthen by July 25, as the eastern arm of the monsoon would gain momentum following the formation of a fresh low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, said an IMD official.