Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Monsoon rainfall this year 9 per cent short of normal: IMD

Monsoon rainfall this year 9 per cent short of normal: IMD

The top rain deficient states this year are — Manipur (- 59 per cent), Meghalaya (- 41 per cent) , Arunachal Pradesh (- 32 per cent), Gujarat and Jharkhand (- 28 per cent each) , Bihar (- 25 per cent), Tripura (- 21 per cent) and West Bengal (- 20 per cent).

Written by ANJALI MARAR | Pune | Updated: October 1, 2018 4:14:28 am
Monsoon rainfall this year 9 per cent short of normal: IMD IMD has mentioned only Kerala (+ 24 per cent) and Sikkim (+ 20 per cent) under the “excess” rainfall category while all other states have recorded normal rainfall for the season. (PTI Photo)
At the end of the four-month-long monsoon season this year, the rainfall recorded in the country as a whole has remained 9 per cent short of the normal mark, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The northeast regions, particularly, failed to receive good rain throughout the season and that is one of the major reasons for the overall deficit. “The weather systems formed over Bay of Bengal largely moved towards central or north India instead of also moving towards the eastern parts, leaving most of the east and northeast without good rainfall. With the monsoon weakening after middle of August, it was nearly impossible for this high rainfall receiving belt to revive even to normalcy,” said an IMD official from Pune.

The top rain deficient states this year are — Manipur (- 59 per cent), Meghalaya (- 41 per cent) , Arunachal Pradesh (- 32 per cent), Gujarat and Jharkhand (- 28 per cent each) , Bihar (- 25 per cent), Tripura (- 21 per cent) and West Bengal (- 20 per cent). IMD has mentioned only Kerala (+ 24 per cent) and Sikkim (+ 20 per cent) under the “excess” rainfall category while all other states have recorded normal rainfall for the season.

