India weather update: Heavy rain alert in Assam, Bengal and 15+ states; heatwave traps Delhi, UP

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is likely to continue in several parts of India on Sunday as the monsoon advances through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast.
Conditions also look favourable for the advancement of monsoon into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next 3-4 days, it stated.
Active monsoon and El Niño conditions are causing uneven weather across multiple regions of India, even as heatwaves persist in some pockets of north and central India.
The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, which has the possibility of turning extreme in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall is also likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Vidarbha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Lakshadweep.
The IMD forecast has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the central, western, and southern parts of the country on June 28.
These include isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, East UP, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and West Rajasthan.
Similar weather conditions, except for the possibility of winds, will also prevail over the northeastern states today, along with some parts of Punjab and Chhattisgarh.
Strong surface winds are also likely over coastal Karnataka today. Meanwhile, thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely at isolated places in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, according to the forecast.
Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are also likely to experience heatwave conditions on June 28, the IMD stated.
The weather agency has also predicted heat wave conditions that can turn severe over UP in the next 2 days.