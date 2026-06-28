India weather update: Heavy rain alert in Assam, Bengal and 15+ states; heatwave traps Delhi, UP

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely in West Bengal on Sunday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is likely to continue in several parts of India on Sunday as the monsoon advances through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast.

Conditions also look favourable for the advancement of monsoon into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next 3-4 days, it stated.

Active monsoon and El Niño conditions are causing uneven weather across multiple regions of India, even as heatwaves persist in some pockets of north and central India.

Rain forecast today

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, which has the possibility of turning extreme in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on Sunday.