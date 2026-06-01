Monsoon advances further; heavy rain alert for Northeast, South this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across large parts of the country over the coming week, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in the Northeast and the southern peninsula as conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon.

According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to progress into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days. Several weather systems, including cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, Vidarbha, Bangladesh and the Arabian Sea, are expected to strengthen rainfall across the country.