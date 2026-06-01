Monsoon advances further; heavy rain alert for Northeast, South this week

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust-raising winds and gusts of up to 60 kmph may occur, pushing authorities to advise residents to stay indoors during severe weather conditions.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 1, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Rain in NoidaVehicles move on a road amid rainfall, in Noida, Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across large parts of the country over the coming week, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in the Northeast and the southern peninsula as conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon.

According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to progress into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days. Several weather systems, including cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, Vidarbha, Bangladesh and the Arabian Sea, are expected to strengthen rainfall across the country.

Northeast rain spell

In the Northeast, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely throughout this week, with heavy rain forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on multiple days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected over Assam and Meghalaya between June 3 and 6.

South braces for heavy rain

Southern states are likely to witness intense rainfall. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive very heavy rainfall from June 3 to 6, while heavy rain is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rainfall for Eastern region

In the eastern region, Odisha is under alert for heavy rainfall, hailstorms and strong winds on June 1. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive heavy rainfall later in the week. Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

North gets further relief

Northwest is expected to experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, with strong winds forecast over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rajasthan may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kmph.

The weather department has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with thunderstorms and hailstorm activity in several central and western states.

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For Delhi-NCR, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies from June 1 to 3, with maximum temperatures ranging between 37°C and 41°C. While temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly below normal initially, they are likely to rise gradually through the week. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust-raising winds and gusts of up to 60 kmph may occur, pushing authorities to advise residents to stay indoors during severe weather conditions.

Safety advisory

The IMD has warned that strong winds and thunderstorms could lead to:

  • Uprooting of trees
  • Damage to crops, power and communication disruptions
  • And minor structural damage in vulnerable areas.
  • Citizens have been urged to track weather updates.
  • Avoid open spaces during lightning
  • Take necessary precautions to protect life and property.
  • Take safe shelter; do not take shelter under trees.
  • Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
  • Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.
  • Immediately get out of water bodies.
  • Keep away from all the objects that conduct electric.

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