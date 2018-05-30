Monsoon Preparedness: Ensure better coordination, says CM Devendra Fadnavis to disaster control agencies

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday held a meeting at Sahayadri to discuss the disaster management plan 2018 and directed the monsoon management and disaster control agencies to ensure better coordination.

Referring to large number of waterlogging incidents in reported in Mumbai last year, the chief minister said, “All these sensitive sites should be focussed and infrastructure should be in place.” Anticipating waterlogging and hardships due to ongoing Metro construction, government urged the authorities to ensure extra alertness along with solutions. “There should be perfect coordination between MMRDA, BMC, railways, state government departments and all related institutions,” the CM said. The BMC said 225 places, where waterlogging is expected, have been identified, of which, corrective measures have been undertaken at 120 places.

Across city and suburbs, 298 placed have been equipped with water-pumping to drain the monsoon water. Almost 1,200 manholes have been provided with extra mess (net) to avert accidents. For 688 dilapidated buildings, which are under category one, notices have been issued to vacate. To tackle emergency situation, 1,300 beds in hospitals are being kept reserved. Additional security personals are being deployed along seashores and beaches in Mumbai Girgaun, Shivaji Park, Auksa.

