Monsoon News Live Updates: Rain eludes parts of Kerala despite onset; further advancement unlikely for next two days

A man holding an umbrella walks on a bridge during a rain on a misty morning at Vellayani, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 30, 2022. (PTI)

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala three days before its normal onset date of June 1. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, this is only the fourth time since 2010 when the monsoon has arrived well ahead of its normal date.

What does the “onset of monsoon” mean?

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala marks the beginning of the four-month — June-September — southwest monsoon season over India, which brings more than 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall. This marks a significant day in India’s economic calendar.

According to the IMD, the onset of the monsoon marks a significant transition in the large-scale atmospheric and ocean circulations in the Indo-Pacific region, and the IMD announces it only after certain newly defined and measurable parameters, adopted in 2016, are met. Broadly, the IMD checks for the consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, its intensity, and wind speed.