Monsoon News Live Updates: Rain eludes parts of Kerala despite onset; further advancement unlikely for next two days

Monsoon News Live Updates: The wait for rain will now be longer for north Kerala, Karnataka and central Tamil Nadu as no further advancement of Southwest Monsoon is likely for the next two days.
After arriving over the Andaman Sea on May 16 and reaching Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu and some areas of Lakshadweep on May 29, Southwest Monsoon is yet to gather steam and cause widespread rainfall over these regions.
The rainfall over Kerala, post monsoon onset, has been insignificant with eight out of the 14 districts reporting light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded over Alappuzha and Kottayam, measuring 53mm and 52mm, respectively. Except south Kerala and Mahe, where heavy rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday, all other southern states will experience only light intensity rainfall (up to 64.4mm in 24 hours) accompanied by lightning till June 2.
The wait for rain will now be longer for north Kerala, Karnataka and central Tamil Nadu as no further advancement of Southwest Monsoon is likely for the next two days.
The rainfall over Kerala, post monsoon onset, has been insignificant with eight out of the 14 districts reporting light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded over Alappuzha and Kottayam, measuring 53mm and 52mm, respectively.
Except south Kerala and Mahe, where heavy rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday, all other southern states will experience only light intensity rainfall (up to 64.4mm in 24 hours) accompanied by lightning till June 2. Read more
The monsoons bring destruction to Assam like a clockwork almost every year. However, this year, while the monsoons are yet to arrive, the state has already been beset by floods and landslides that have left 15 people dead and more than 7 lakh affected. The hill district of Dima Hasao, in particular, has been ravaged by flash floods and landslides, with connectivity to the rest of the state snapped. Tora Agarwala takes a look at the causes behind the devastation and the ways to cut it down.
The southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
This is only the fourth occasion since 2010 when the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala took place before time (June 1). As per IMD records, the monsoon had arrived earlier than usual in 2010 (May 31), 2017 (May 30) and 2018 (May 29). The earliest onset over Kerala since 2005 was recorded in the year 2006, when the monsoon had arrived on May 26. Read more