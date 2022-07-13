Monsoon News Live Updates: Monsoon to remain active till July 15; Pune water crisis may soon be over

Monsoon News Live Updates: A vigorous spell of Southwest Monsoon has brought bountiful rain over large parts of the country, while causing massive destruction over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala in the past one week. For 13 straight days, till Tuesday, all-India rainfall has been above normal. On Tuesday, all-India seasonal rainfall was 289.9mm, 9 per cent above normal.
In Pune, the rain for the past one week has reduced the concern of water crisis as the storage in four dams have increased to 8.7 TMC and more rains have been predicted in the next few days in the catchment area of the dams. The water storage in four dams had gone to 2.5 TMC in the first week of July due to deficit rain.
In other news, Monsoon rains over the past month have killed at least 150 people as downpours continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, government officials said Monday.
RESIDENTS in certain parts of Ahmedabad continued to battle flooding in their houses as Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) battled staff shortage, two days after the incessant rainfall on Sunday.
“It was only in the afternoon (Tuesday) that AMC sent help to pump out the water that flooded our basement due to the rains Sunday,” said Harshit Shah, a 47-year-old resident of Temple Avenue in Dharnidhar area, whose car remained submerged. Read more.
So far this monsoon season, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) considers to be from June 1, the Northwest and East districts of Delhi have received the highest amounts of rainfall.
Northwest Delhi, where the Pitampura observatory of the IMD is located, has recorded a ‘large excess’, with the rainfall recorded being around 67% above the normal for the season so far.
East Delhi, where the Mayur Vihar weather station is located, has recorded an excess of 54%. Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi and West Delhi have all recorded deficits in rainfall from June. Read more.