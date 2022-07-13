Monsoon News Live Updates: Monsoon to remain active till July 15; Pune water crisis may soon be over

The lit up Omkareshwer bridge is reflected on the overflowing Mutha river and the submerged riverside road as the water released from Khadakwasla dam due to incessant rains on Monday night. Express photograph by Arul Horizon. 12/07/2022, Pune

Monsoon News Live Updates: A vigorous spell of Southwest Monsoon has brought bountiful rain over large parts of the country, while causing massive destruction over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala in the past one week. For 13 straight days, till Tuesday, all-India rainfall has been above normal. On Tuesday, all-India seasonal rainfall was 289.9mm, 9 per cent above normal.

In Pune, the rain for the past one week has reduced the concern of water crisis as the storage in four dams have increased to 8.7 TMC and more rains have been predicted in the next few days in the catchment area of the dams. The water storage in four dams had gone to 2.5 TMC in the first week of July due to deficit rain.

In other news, Monsoon rains over the past month have killed at least 150 people as downpours continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, government officials said Monday.