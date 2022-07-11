Monsoon news live updates: Telangana declares three-day holiday for academic institutions amid heavy rains; Karnataka sees heavy rainfall in coastal regions

Monsoon, Weather Live News Updates Today: As heavy rains continue in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged all departments to be on high alert and take measures to ensure no lives are lost. Rao also declared a three-day holiday for all academic institutions from Monday. Rao reviewed the situation in a meeting with cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials and talked about measures that are to be taken going further.

Karnataka’s coastal regions — Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — saw continuous heavy rainfall on Sunday which led to low-lying areas and buildings being submerged in the districts. In view of the weather, deputy commissioners for the two districts declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis on Monday.

Also, as heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day. The IMD at 4 pm issued an orange alert for the day in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. It also issued a yellow alert for all the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24-hour period, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.