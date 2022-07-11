scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022
Monsoon news live updates: Telangana declares three-day holiday for academic institutions amid heavy rains; Karnataka sees heavy rainfall in coastal regions

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2022 9:25:09 am
Visitors at plaza in Chandigarh during rain in city. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Monsoon, Weather Live News Updates Today: As heavy rains continue in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged all departments to be on high alert and take measures to ensure no lives are lost. Rao also declared a three-day holiday for all academic institutions from Monday. Rao reviewed the situation in a meeting with cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials and talked about measures that are to be taken going further.

Karnataka’s coastal regions — Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — saw continuous heavy rainfall on Sunday which led to low-lying areas and buildings being submerged in the districts. In view of the weather, deputy commissioners for the two districts declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis on Monday.

Also, as heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day. The IMD at 4 pm issued an orange alert for the day in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. It also issued a yellow alert for all the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24-hour period, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Live Blog

Monsoon Live Updates: Telangana declares a three-day holiday for academic institutions amid heavy rains; Karnataka sees heavy rainfall in coastal regions; Follow for live updates.

09:25 (IST)11 Jul 2022
388 roads closed in Gujarat due to heavy rain; over 3,000 evacuated

As many as 388 roads, including state and panchayat highways and other roads, across the state were shut due to heavy rain on Sunday, while over 3,000 persons were evacuated from different districts by emergency response teams.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who reached Gandhinagar from Rajkot took stock of the situation even as teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for rescue and relief operations. (Read More)

Jhalawar, Dholpur and Kota districts in eastern Rajasthan saw heavy rainfall on Sunday. The maximum temperature in most places in the state was recorded to be below the average level.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all concerned departments to take safety measures amidst heavy rains in the state. Telangana and Maharashtra have been on red alert since Saturday. Rao also said he would review the situation closely and hold a video conference with officials on Sunday. He also urged people to not take risks or step outside during heavy downpours unless there was an emergency.

At least 17 people have died and 44 are injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Over three dozen pilgrims are still untraceable, officials said on Sunday. The victims were camping near the Amarnath cave shrine, when the cloudburst occurred around 6 pm Friday. The flash flood washed away a part of the camp.

