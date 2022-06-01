Monsoon News Live Updates: IMD raises monsoon forecast to 103% of average

Notably, it will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during June to September months. Previously, India has recorded consecutive normal monsoons for 12 years between 1953 – 1964 and 1988 – 1999, four years between 1975 – 1978 , 2005 – 2008 and 2010 – 2013. After two deficient monsoons in 2014 and 2015, there have been six years of normal rainfall since 2016. This includes two consecutive above normal rainfall years recorded in 2019 (110 per cent of LPA) and 2020 (109 per cent of LPA).

Effectively, it has been upgraded from 99 per cent as stated earlier by IMD in the first stage LRF released in April this year. Starting this year, the IMD is following the downgraded seasonal LPA value of 87 cm.