Monsoon news Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Pune; parts of North Maharashtra witness drought

While an orange alert asks the authorities to be prepared, a red alert is a warning and a call to take action. (File)

Monsoon, Weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Kolhapur. According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rain.

While parts of Maharastra record incessant rain and flooding, districts in north Maharashtra see an increase in drought-prone areas. The study, ‘Monitoring drought pattern for pre-and post-monsoon seasons in a semi-arid region of Western India’warns other districts in Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra— Beed, Osmanabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, and Dhule — which are vulnerable, as the condition is likely to severely impact the agrarian communities.

In other news, Chandigarh records poor air pollution with AQI 235 while Delhi, Mumbai and Ghaziabad record moderate, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.