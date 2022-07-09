scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Monsoon news Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Pune; parts of North Maharashtra witness drought

India Monsoon live, IMD weather news updates today 9 July: Chandigarh records poor air pollution with AQI 235 while Delhi, Mumbai and Ghaziabad record moderate, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 9:38:37 am
Weather Today, weather for July9While an orange alert asks the authorities to be prepared, a red alert is a warning and a call to take action. (File)

Monsoon, Weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Kolhapur. According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rain.

While parts of Maharastra record incessant rain and flooding, districts in north Maharashtra see an increase in drought-prone areas. The study, ‘Monitoring drought pattern for pre-and post-monsoon seasons in a semi-arid region of Western India’warns other districts in Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra— Beed, Osmanabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, and Dhule — which are vulnerable, as the condition is likely to severely impact the agrarian communities.

In other news, Chandigarh records poor air pollution with AQI 235 while Delhi, Mumbai and Ghaziabad record moderate, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Live Blog

Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Kolhapur. Follow for the latest updates..

09:38 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Rain expected in Delhi today

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 39 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Saturday was also above normal, settling at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Saturday was 69%, and the temperature at the same time was 33.6 degrees Celsius. 

09:32 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Explained: Healthy stock in reservoirs

Despite a poor pre-monsoon season, especially during March and April when the all-India rainfall was 32% short of normal, reservoirs in the country have accumulated reasonably healthy stock overall in July so far. This is because surplus rainfall during the northeast monsoon of 2021 kept stocks replenished through the summer of 2022. Read more.

09:29 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Catchment areas of 7 lakes receive good rain, city to get normal water supply from today

Following good rainfall since July 1 in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has withdrawn a 10 per cent water cut. The regular water supply will be restored in the city from Saturday.

According to data from the BMC, the seven lakes at present have 3.75 lakh million litres of water, which is 25.9 per cent of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, the water stock was 18.21 per cent on July 8 and it was 17.50 per cent in 2020, on the same day. Read more

09:27 (IST)09 Jul 2022
IMD issues red alert in Pauri Garhwal and Nainital

Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert on Saturday in Pauri Garhwal and Nainital while neighbouring Sirmaur, Dheradun and Hardiwar received an orange alert. 

Rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi from July 11 to 14. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

After IMD’s red alert, Mumbai sees a dry Friday  

The IMD, in its district forecast, withdrew the red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, as these districts witnessed very light rainfall throughout Friday. In the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 1.4 mm rainfall each.

 

Red alert for coastal Karnataka; Bengaluru to remain chilly for next five days 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for the coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada till Saturday, with high waves in the range of 3.5-4.2 metres predicted till 11.30pm from Mangaluru to Karwar.

