Monsoon news Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Pune; parts of North Maharashtra witness drought

Monsoon, Weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Kolhapur. According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rain.
While parts of Maharastra record incessant rain and flooding, districts in north Maharashtra see an increase in drought-prone areas. The study, ‘Monitoring drought pattern for pre-and post-monsoon seasons in a semi-arid region of Western India’warns other districts in Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra— Beed, Osmanabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, and Dhule — which are vulnerable, as the condition is likely to severely impact the agrarian communities.
In other news, Chandigarh records poor air pollution with AQI 235 while Delhi, Mumbai and Ghaziabad record moderate, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Saturday.
The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 39 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Saturday was also above normal, settling at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Saturday was 69%, and the temperature at the same time was 33.6 degrees Celsius.
Despite a poor pre-monsoon season, especially during March and April when the all-India rainfall was 32% short of normal, reservoirs in the country have accumulated reasonably healthy stock overall in July so far. This is because surplus rainfall during the northeast monsoon of 2021 kept stocks replenished through the summer of 2022. Read more.
Following good rainfall since July 1 in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has withdrawn a 10 per cent water cut. The regular water supply will be restored in the city from Saturday.
According to data from the BMC, the seven lakes at present have 3.75 lakh million litres of water, which is 25.9 per cent of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, the water stock was 18.21 per cent on July 8 and it was 17.50 per cent in 2020, on the same day. Read more.
Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert on Saturday in Pauri Garhwal and Nainital while neighbouring Sirmaur, Dheradun and Hardiwar received an orange alert.