Monsoon news Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Pune; 16 dead in Amarnath cloudburst

While an orange alert asks the authorities to be prepared, a red alert is a warning and a call to take action. (File)

Monsoon, Weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Kolhapur. According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rain.

At least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, news agency ANI reported Saturday. The victims were camping near the Amarnath cave shrine, when the cloudburst occurred around 6 pm Friday. The flash flood washed away a part of the camp.

In other news, Chandigarh records poor air pollution with AQI 235 while Delhi, Mumbai and Ghaziabad record moderate, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.