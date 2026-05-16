Monsoon marks early onset over Nicobar Islands, Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea areas

This year's monsoon onset over these regions is early by at least six days compared to normal.

The Southwest monsoon marked an early arrival this year over some areas of the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar islands, and Southeast Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday.

“The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, many parts of the Andaman Sea, the entire Nicobar Islands, and some parts of the Andaman Islands, including Sri Vijaya Puram, on May 16,” the IMD said.

This year’s monsoon onset over these regions is early by at least six days compared to normal.

The onset for this region was marked even earlier, on May 13, in 2025 (see table). As per the IMD’s monsoon onset schedule, the normal date for the monsoon onset over the south Andaman Sea, Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, is May 22.