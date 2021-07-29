Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: NDRF joins Indian Army, state agencies in relief operations after J&K cloudburst

Army personnel help in rescue operations in Kishtwar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: At least seven people were killed and 17 injured after a cloudburst hit remote Hunzar village, in Dacchan area of the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, early on Wednesday. Fourteen people are still missing and rescue operations are on to trace them, it is learnt. Five of the 17 injured are in critical condition, according to officials. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the site for rescue and relief operations, officials added.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured grievously, besides Rs 12,700 under SDRF. Relief under SDRF for material losses will also be provided by the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, he said.

The water level of Chenab river has risen close to the danger level following heavy rainfall in AkhnoorK. “After the cloudburst in Kishtwar, we’ve been instructed to keep a watch and ensure that no locals come near the river,” said Surjit Singh of the State Disaster Relief Force.

Cloudbursts have been reported from several places in J&K since Tuesday night. Separate cloudbursts were reported from remote Lambard area — one at Paddar and another Patnazi (Bounjwa) in Kishtwar district — at 10.30 pm and 11.35 pm, respectively. No loss of life was reported from these areas. There were reports that two bridges were damaged, and the 14-MW power project at Dondi was partially damaged. A cloudburst was also reported around Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas.