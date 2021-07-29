Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: NDRF joins Indian Army, state agencies in relief operations after J&K cloudburst

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: At least seven people were killed and 17 injured after a cloudburst hit remote Hunzar village, in Dacchan area of the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, early on Wednesday. Fourteen people are still missing and rescue operations are on to trace them, it is learnt. Five of the 17 injured are in critical condition, according to officials. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the site for rescue and relief operations, officials added.
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured grievously, besides Rs 12,700 under SDRF. Relief under SDRF for material losses will also be provided by the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, he said.
The water level of Chenab river has risen close to the danger level following heavy rainfall in AkhnoorK. “After the cloudburst in Kishtwar, we’ve been instructed to keep a watch and ensure that no locals come near the river,” said Surjit Singh of the State Disaster Relief Force.
Cloudbursts have been reported from several places in J&K since Tuesday night. Separate cloudbursts were reported from remote Lambard area — one at Paddar and another Patnazi (Bounjwa) in Kishtwar district — at 10.30 pm and 11.35 pm, respectively. No loss of life was reported from these areas. There were reports that two bridges were damaged, and the 14-MW power project at Dondi was partially damaged. A cloudburst was also reported around Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas.
An American non-profit organisation will deploy medical teams to treat survivors in Maharashtra after heavy monsoon rains pummelled the region, triggering devastating landslides and flooding that have killed over 200 people and displaced thousands of others.
Three medical teams departed for Sangli, Satara and Ratnagiri on Wednesday, the non-profit body Americares said in a statement.
The teams, organised by Americares India staff in Mumbai and operated in partnership with local healthcare groups, will provide urgently needed medical care and COVID-19 education to survivors for 10 days.
According to the statement, two additional teams will depart for Kolhapur and Raigad later this week to deliver essential health services for families affected by the recent floods.
According to the state government, the death toll in the last week's rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 213 on Wednesday, with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities.
As many as 4,35,879 people were shifted to safer places, including 2,11,808 in Sangli district alone, it said in a statement. (PTI)