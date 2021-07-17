Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Extremely heavy showers likely in Karnataka today, and in Goa tomorrow

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (PTI)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Extremely heavy showers are likely in parts of coastal Karnataka today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather bulletin. Parts of Maharashtra, Goa & Konkan will also receive a bout of extremely heavy showers tomorrow, the weather department said.

Rainfall activity is predicted to increase in Uttar Pradesh, where the IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in some parts between July 17 and July 20. Isolated heavy showers are expected in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu tomorrow, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the northeastern states are predicted to receive widespread rains with isolated heavy falls till July 19, following which rainfall activity is likely to decrease. West Bengal and Sikkim will receive very heavy rain today, the IMD predicted.