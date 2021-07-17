Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Extremely heavy showers likely in Karnataka today, and in Goa tomorrow

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2021 9:43:46 am
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (PTI)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Extremely heavy showers are likely in parts of coastal Karnataka today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather bulletin. Parts of Maharashtra, Goa & Konkan will also receive a bout of extremely heavy showers tomorrow, the weather department said.

Rainfall activity is predicted to increase in Uttar Pradesh, where the IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in some parts between July 17 and July 20. Isolated heavy showers are expected in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu tomorrow, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the northeastern states are predicted to receive widespread rains with isolated heavy falls till July 19, following which rainfall activity is likely to decrease. West Bengal and Sikkim will receive very heavy rain today, the IMD predicted.

Live Blog

Hyderabad: Waterlogged Malakpet Road after heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

 

In its last bulletin, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall  over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and most of  Northeast India.

The Met departmentalso predicted very heavy falls in Goa, Konkan, coastal Karnataka, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry today. 

However, it stated there would be a decrease in overall rainfall activity over the west coast and peninsular India from yesterday onwards. 

On the northern front, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are set for heavy showers from July 17 to July 19. Delhi will also witness heavy rain at isolated places during the same period. 

 

 

