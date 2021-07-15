Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Karnataka, Goa; decline in showers over west coast from July 16

scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: July 15, 2021 9:37:55 am
Hyderabad: Waterlogged Malakpet Road after heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned.  However, a decrease in rainfall activity is likely over the west coast and peninsular India from July 16, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls will continue in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till July 16, the IMD said.   Enhanced rainfall activity is predicted in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh between July 17th and 19th. An increase in rainfall is also expected over northeast India during the same period.

 

Moderate to severe thunderstorm, lightning likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and East Rajasthan over the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin. 

A man covers himself with polythene on a flooded street in Jammu, Monday, July 12, 2021.(AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana, coastal Karnataka, isolated places over Gujarat region and Marathwada. Heavy rain is also predicted at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD had on Tuesday said Southwest monsoon has advanced across the country. The monsoon took 40 days in order to complete its onset bringing delayed arrival of monsoon in north and northwest.

