Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Karnataka, Goa; decline in showers over west coast from July 16

A man covers himself with polythene on a flooded street in Jammu, Monday, July 12, 2021.(AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana, coastal Karnataka, isolated places over Gujarat region and Marathwada. Heavy rain is also predicted at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD had on Tuesday said Southwest monsoon has advanced across the country. The monsoon took 40 days in order to complete its onset bringing delayed arrival of monsoon in north and northwest.