Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Karnataka, Goa; decline in showers over west coast from July 16

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. However, a decrease in rainfall activity is likely over the west coast and peninsular India from July 16, according to the latest IMD bulletin.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls will continue in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till July 16, the IMD said. Enhanced rainfall activity is predicted in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh between July 17th and 19th. An increase in rainfall is also expected over northeast India during the same period.
Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and East Rajasthan over the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin.
