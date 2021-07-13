Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rainfall in Delhi; Goa, Maharashtra on red alert

Rainfall in Navi Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: After several days of delay, the monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi. Since 5.30 am on Tuesday, Delhi has reported moderate intensity and steady rainfall which is likely to continue during the day. This is one of the most delayed monsoon since 2010.

Meanwhile, the IMD has put Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra on red alert following the possibility of very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Other states IMD has predicted to experience torrential rainfall are Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.

In other news, at least 41 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan (23), Uttar Pradesh (12), and Madhya Pradesh (6), news agency PTI reported on Monday. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.