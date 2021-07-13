Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rainfall in Delhi; Goa, Maharashtra on red alert

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: After several days of delay, the monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi. Since 5.30 am on Tuesday, Delhi has reported moderate intensity and steady rainfall which is likely to continue during the day. This is one of the most delayed monsoon since 2010.
Meanwhile, the IMD has put Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra on red alert following the possibility of very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Other states IMD has predicted to experience torrential rainfall are Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.
In other news, at least 41 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan (23), Uttar Pradesh (12), and Madhya Pradesh (6), news agency PTI reported on Monday. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.
Finally and after many misses since mid-June, the monsoon rains arrived over Delhi on Tuesday.
Rains started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. By 8.30 am, Lodhi Road met station had seen 19.4 mm of rain, followed by 2.5 mm at Safdarjung and 2.4 mm at Palam.
The date set for the arrival of monsoons in Delhi is June 27 and this is the first time in almost two decades that it has been delayed by 15 days. Read more
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak (Haryana) Khekra (UP) during next 2 hours.
WITH THE much-awaited revival of the monsoon, most parts of the country is reporting good rainfall from Sunday. Parts of Maharashtra have, in fact, reported very heavy rainfall, which has led to local administration evacuating people from low-lying areas. Farmers in most parts of the country are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that good soil moisture will help them continue with their sowing operations.
Since Sunday, most parts of peninsular India started reporting rainfall. In Maharashtra, rain pounded parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, which has come as a great relief to farmers in the area. The district of Parbhani has reported a cloud burst like situation with various parts reporting over 150 mm rainfall in a matter of few hours. District collector Deepak Muglikar said an irrigation canal was damaged, which led to flooding in low-lying areas. Close to 200 families were evacuated with ongoing relief work. Read more