Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rainfall in Delhi; Goa, Maharashtra on red alert

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The IMD has put Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra on red alert following the possibility of very heavy rainfall on Tuesday

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: July 13, 2021 10:21:14 am
Rainfall in Navi Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: After several days of delay, the monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi. Since 5.30 am on Tuesday, Delhi has reported moderate intensity and steady rainfall which is likely to continue during the day. This is one of the most delayed monsoon since 2010.

Meanwhile, the IMD has put Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra on red alert following the possibility of very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Other states IMD has predicted to experience torrential rainfall are Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.

In other news, at least 41 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan (23), Uttar Pradesh (12), and Madhya Pradesh (6), news agency PTI reported on Monday. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Live Blog

Southwest monsoon arrives in Delhi, Red alert for Goa and Maharashtra, Southwest monsoon will stay active till July 19, Flash floods in Dharamshala after heavy rain,orange alert issued in Kerala. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:21 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Monsoon arrives in Delhi after long wait, rainfall in many areas

Finally and after many misses since mid-June, the monsoon rains arrived over Delhi on Tuesday.

Rains started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. By 8.30 am, Lodhi Road met station had seen 19.4 mm of rain, followed by 2.5 mm at Safdarjung and 2.4 mm at Palam.

The date set for the arrival of monsoons in Delhi is June 27 and this is the first time in almost two decades that it has been delayed by 15 days. Read more

10:03 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Thunderstorm and light to moderate rain in parts of North India, says IMD

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak (Haryana) Khekra (UP) during next 2 hours.

 
 
09:55 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Maharashtra: Farmers hope for sowing operations to continue as monsoon begins to revive

WITH THE much-awaited revival of the monsoon, most parts of the country is reporting good rainfall from Sunday. Parts of Maharashtra have, in fact, reported very heavy rainfall, which has led to local administration evacuating people from low-lying areas. Farmers in most parts of the country are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that good soil moisture will help them continue with their sowing operations.

Since Sunday, most parts of peninsular India started reporting rainfall. In Maharashtra, rain pounded parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, which has come as a great relief to farmers in the area. The district of Parbhani has reported a cloud burst like situation with various parts reporting over 150 mm rainfall in a matter of few hours. District collector Deepak Muglikar said an irrigation canal was damaged, which led to flooding in low-lying areas. Close to 200 families were evacuated with ongoing relief work. Read more

After 23 days, the southwest monsoon returned in full vigour on Monday as it made some progress, though it is still to reach Delhi. The IMD in its statement on Monday said, “Such type of failure by numerical models in prediction of monsoon advance over Delhi is rare and uncommon.”

Very heavy rain (lasting for 24 hours till 8.30 am) lashed Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan with some of these events recorded at Murud (348 mm), Dharamshala (AWS) (184 mm), Harnai (164 mm), Parbhani (161 mm), Palampur (155 mm), Jammu city (151 mm), Samba (114 mm), Karwar (106 mm), Ahmedabad and Nainital (76 mm), Jaipur airport (69 mm) and Dehradun (53 mm).

In its latest progress, the monsoon covered most of Rajasthan and Punjab, some parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Aligarh, Karnal and Ganganagar.

 

