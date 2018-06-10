Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Rains stop but waterlogging in many areas

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Mumbai rains: Heavy rains have lashed the Maximum City as monsoon hits Mumbai. The IMD has advised people to remain indoors. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 9:57:45 am
mumbai monsoon rains live Heavy rain hits Mumbai followed by waterlogging in low lying areas of South Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

This year’s Monsoon has reached Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city today, and has advised people to stay indoors. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. Till 8 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded only traces of rain.

Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The rainfall will begin from Saturday night and will go on till the next day.”

Live Blog

Monsoon has reached Mumbai today, with heavy rains lashing parts of the city. Rains have also been predicted for Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are on the cards for parts of Rajasthan. Follow LIVE updates on weather conditions across the country here:

09:57 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
20:32 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Waterlogging outside Thane Municipal Corporation office

Waterlogging outside Thane Municipal Corporation office.  (Express photo Gargi)

20:24 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Weather update from Uttar Pradesh: SkyMet Weather

Thunderstorms with heavy winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph is expected to hit Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Bharatpur, Hathras and adjoining areas in the next 2 hours, predicts SkyMet Weather.

20:20 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Two people died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, on Friday night, about 26 people were killed in dust storms and lightning that struck parts of Uttar Pradesh. Two people died on Saturday in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra's Thane district, fisherman Steni Admani (66) was struck by lightning at around 6 am. He died on the spot. A woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after the vehicle rammed into a truck on Thane's GB Road. An official said heavy rains apparently led to the accident.

19:04 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Heavy rains led to waterlogging in Mumbai

(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

18:25 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
BMC workers get water to receded as the rain stops

BMC workers at Hindmata, Parel and Mahim trying to get water receded as the downpour stops. (Express photo by Dipti Singh)

18:15 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Flights diverted due to duststorm in Delhi

As many as 18 flights have been diverted due to dust storm and rains in Delhi. (ANI)

18:03 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Mumbai records 49 mm of rain since today morning

In the last 9 hours since 8.30 am today morning, Colaba Observatory has recorded 49 mm of rain, reports SkyMet Weather

17:59 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Delhi-NCR hit by severe dust storm and rains

(Source: Express photo)

17:26 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Duststorm hits Delhi

(Source: Express photo)

17:18 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
National Disaster Management Authority issues warning for Delhi
17:17 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR

Dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and squall (wind speed reaching upto 70 to 80 KMPH) would occur over Delhi and NCR during next 3 hours.

16:55 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Weather update for West Bengal: SkyMet Weather
16:42 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Mumbai International Airport issues statement

There are no flight diversions or cancellations. The flights have been delayed by 15-20 minutes: Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd

16:27 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
VIDEO: Mumbai streets waterlogged

(SOURCE: SkyMet Weather)

16:23 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Update from Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues warning

Rain or thundershower with gusty wind and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

16:07 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
VIDEO: Waterlogged street in Mumbai
15:59 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Over knee deep water at Hindmata in Dadar
15:46 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Visibility drops as rains in Mumbai picks up pace

Mumbai rains pick up pace again. Santa Cruz Observatory reporting heavy rains with visibility dropping to 1000 meters, reports SkyMet Weather.

15:37 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
BMC chief at Hindmata on Saturday
15:22 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Monsoon hits Mumbai

The southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai on June 9, one day before the anticipated date of June 10. Heavy rainfall is expected till June 11: India Meteorological Department

15:10 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Update from Madhya Pradesh

Rain lashed parts of Bhopal bringing respite from the scorching heat. (ANI)

15:06 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
National Disaster Management Authority issues precautions that one should take during floods
14:56 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Its raining in Bhopal!

Rains lash parts of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal bring respite from the heat.

14:33 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Its been raining since Friday night in parts of Mumbai!

Mumbai has been receiving rainfall from Friday night with few places receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, places such as Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road (JVLR), Powai and Nerul received the heaviest 24 hour rainfall. Recorded for 24 hours from 8.30 am of Friday, June 8, JVLR received almost 140 mm of rainfall, Powai received 120 mm and Nerul had more than 120 mm rainfall.

(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

14:29 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Mumbai: BMC flags open manholes for motorists

BMC workers put branches of trees in the open manhole to warn motorists

14:26 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
NDRF team at Mumbai's Hindmata Chowk

In Mumbai, a NDRF team has been deployed at the Hindmata chowk owing to the heavy rains. 

Seen here is waterlogging at Mumbai's Parel East area. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

14:24 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Rough weather expected at sea

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that squall and winds reaching speeds of 45-50 kmph are likely to occur along and off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The NDMA has added that weather conditions out at sea are likely to be very rough over eastcentral, westcentral southwest areas of the Arabian Sea. The Authority has advised fishermen not to venture out in these areas in the sea.

14:21 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Rain to hit parts of Delhi-NCR in next two hours: IMD

The IMD has predicted that rain and thunder will hit parts of Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Jattari, Hapur, Narnol, Bijnor, Amroha and Murabad, as well as nearby regions in the next two hours.

14:18 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Updates from Jammu:

Showers in Jammu last night, meanwhile, brought relief from the scorching heat. The temperature on Jammu Saturday recorded a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to witness rain or thundershowers today.

13:31 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Jet Airways expects delays

Private air carrier Jet Airways says that they are expecting a flight delay of up to 40 minutes on departures and 20 minutes on arrivals at the Mumbai airport until 3 pm today.

13:27 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Mumbai streets waterlogged

Waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel East (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

13:15 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Stranded boat rescued

A fishing boat, St Joseph, from Kochi, under tow, was stranded off New Mangalore due to engine failure. The boat is not being towed to the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The weather at sea is rough right now, with sea state 4-5, winds picking up speeds of 45 kts, and swell height of around 4 m. The boat is expected to reach NMPT at around 1:15 pm today.

12:58 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Rain in Noida

Seen here is rain lashing Noida's Sector 10 area

(Express Photo by Abhimanyu Chakraborty)

12:55 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
And its raining in Delhi!

Meanwhile, it's pouring cats and dogs in parts of national capital Delhi. Finally, respite from the extreme heat in sight!

12:45 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Dislodged manhole covers causing waterlogging

Seen here is a dislodged manhole cover near Khareghat junction close to the Dadar Parsi Colony in Mumbai causing waterlogging in the area. BMC workers have not put up a 'danger' sign. (Photo Courtesy: Nikhil Desai)

12:30 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Heavy rains hit Mangaluru
12:29 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Mahim waterlogged in places
12:29 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
No trains being cancelled

Central Railways has said that even though trains are running late, there has been no cancellation of trains due to bad weather.

12:15 (IST) 09 Jun 2018
Mumbai Police issues advisory

The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory to citizens of the city to be carefull while driving as rains make roads slippery, causing accidents, as is the case of this one vehicle in Lower Parel turned on its side:

Mumbai rains monsoon live updates The monsoon reached Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

The southwest monsoon arrived in India three days ahead of schedule on May 29. After gradually advancing along the coast, it has finally made its way to Maharashtra. Mumbai, which has been drenched in pre-monsoon showers over the last week, has finally seen the onset of the monsoon today. The government, in preparation for the rains, has cancelled weekend leave for senior officials. The NDRF is on standby and will help the government respond to cases of uprooted trees, building collapses etc.

