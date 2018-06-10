Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Rains stop but waterlogging in many areas

This year’s Monsoon has reached Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city today, and has advised people to stay indoors. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. Till 8 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded only traces of rain.
Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The rainfall will begin from Saturday night and will go on till the next day.”
Thunderstorms with heavy winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph is expected to hit Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Bharatpur, Hathras and adjoining areas in the next 2 hours, predicts SkyMet Weather.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, about 26 people were killed in dust storms and lightning that struck parts of Uttar Pradesh. Two people died on Saturday in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra's Thane district, fisherman Steni Admani (66) was struck by lightning at around 6 am. He died on the spot. A woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after the vehicle rammed into a truck on Thane's GB Road. An official said heavy rains apparently led to the accident.
BMC workers at Hindmata, Parel and Mahim trying to get water receded as the downpour stops. (Express photo by Dipti Singh)
As many as 18 flights have been diverted due to dust storm and rains in Delhi. (ANI)
In the last 9 hours since 8.30 am today morning, Colaba Observatory has recorded 49 mm of rain, reports SkyMet Weather
Dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and squall (wind speed reaching upto 70 to 80 KMPH) would occur over Delhi and NCR during next 3 hours.
There are no flight diversions or cancellations. The flights have been delayed by 15-20 minutes: Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd
Rain or thundershower with gusty wind and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Mumbai rains pick up pace again. Santa Cruz Observatory reporting heavy rains with visibility dropping to 1000 meters, reports SkyMet Weather.
The southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai on June 9, one day before the anticipated date of June 10. Heavy rainfall is expected till June 11: India Meteorological Department
Rain lashed parts of Bhopal bringing respite from the scorching heat. (ANI)
Rains lash parts of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal bring respite from the heat.
Mumbai has been receiving rainfall from Friday night with few places receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, places such as Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road (JVLR), Powai and Nerul received the heaviest 24 hour rainfall. Recorded for 24 hours from 8.30 am of Friday, June 8, JVLR received almost 140 mm of rainfall, Powai received 120 mm and Nerul had more than 120 mm rainfall.
BMC workers put branches of trees in the open manhole to warn motorists
In Mumbai, a NDRF team has been deployed at the Hindmata chowk owing to the heavy rains.
Seen here is waterlogging at Mumbai's Parel East area. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that squall and winds reaching speeds of 45-50 kmph are likely to occur along and off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The NDMA has added that weather conditions out at sea are likely to be very rough over eastcentral, westcentral southwest areas of the Arabian Sea. The Authority has advised fishermen not to venture out in these areas in the sea.
The IMD has predicted that rain and thunder will hit parts of Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Jattari, Hapur, Narnol, Bijnor, Amroha and Murabad, as well as nearby regions in the next two hours.
Showers in Jammu last night, meanwhile, brought relief from the scorching heat. The temperature on Jammu Saturday recorded a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to witness rain or thundershowers today.
Private air carrier Jet Airways says that they are expecting a flight delay of up to 40 minutes on departures and 20 minutes on arrivals at the Mumbai airport until 3 pm today.
Waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel East (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
A fishing boat, St Joseph, from Kochi, under tow, was stranded off New Mangalore due to engine failure. The boat is not being towed to the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The weather at sea is rough right now, with sea state 4-5, winds picking up speeds of 45 kts, and swell height of around 4 m. The boat is expected to reach NMPT at around 1:15 pm today.
Seen here is rain lashing Noida's Sector 10 area
Meanwhile, it's pouring cats and dogs in parts of national capital Delhi. Finally, respite from the extreme heat in sight!
Seen here is a dislodged manhole cover near Khareghat junction close to the Dadar Parsi Colony in Mumbai causing waterlogging in the area. BMC workers have not put up a 'danger' sign. (Photo Courtesy: Nikhil Desai)
Central Railways has said that even though trains are running late, there has been no cancellation of trains due to bad weather.
The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory to citizens of the city to be carefull while driving as rains make roads slippery, causing accidents, as is the case of this one vehicle in Lower Parel turned on its side:
