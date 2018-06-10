Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Rains stop but waterlogging in many areas

Heavy rain hits Mumbai followed by waterlogging in low lying areas of South Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Heavy rain hits Mumbai followed by waterlogging in low lying areas of South Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

This year’s Monsoon has reached Mumbai Saturday, a day after its onset over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city today, and has advised people to stay indoors. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. Till 8 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded only traces of rain.

Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The rainfall will begin from Saturday night and will go on till the next day.”

Also read | Monsoon likely to arrive in Mumbai today