Monsoon highlights: Three planes diverted, airlines urge Mumbai passengers to check flight status

Saturday, June 16, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 8:34:12 am
A man splashes water as he rides his bike past a waterlogged street in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP) A man splashes water as he rides his bike past a waterlogged street in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP)

At least three flights, including a Jet Airways flight from London, were diverted and local train services were disrupted after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday. In light of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of heavy to very heavy spells of rain, the government has alerted officials and advised emergency teams to be on standby. The monsoon is scheduled to hit Maharashtra today or tomorrow and will cover the state by June 10. “In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” the IMD stated.

This year, the monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29. The IMD, meanwhile, has also predicted heavy rains or thunderstorms accompanied with squall in other states, including Goa — where the monsoon will landfall in the next 12 hours — the Konkan region, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Live Blog

IMD predicts the monsoon will hit Maharashtra in the next two days. Track the latest news here.

17:58 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
BMC measures in schools

The education officers monitoring school premises in all 24 administrative wards have been asked to keep shelter schools open 24*7. Dewatering pumps will be kept ready and flood-prone spots will be monitored closely during the heavy rain period, the BMC statement said.

17:19 (IST) 07 Jun 2018

A roadside vegetable vendor covers his stall with a plastic sheet as it rains in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP)

17:17 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Emergency support functions on alert

In a release, the civic body said Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required. In addition to this, six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres and emergency support functions like BEST (bus transport system), police, traffic police and education officers have been alerted.

17:15 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Mumbai civic body on stand-by

In the wake of the IMD warning, the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.

15:57 (IST) 07 Jun 2018

A man takes a selfie on a waterlogged street in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP)

15:45 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Buses change route due to water logging

Following buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport have been diverted in wake of water logging: 1) Sion road no 24 - Route no 7,25,302 diverted via Soon rad no 3.2) King circle - Route no 6,7,8,10,11,16,19 diverted via King Circle bridge. 3) Hindmata - Route no 4,5,6,7,8 etc diverted via Cinema fly over.4) Bandra Towkij - Route no 4,83,84,79,225 diverted via Linking road.

15:31 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Three flights diverted so far: Mumbai Police

According to Mumbai Police, three flights have been diverted till now. Meanwhile, IndiGo urged its passengers to check their flight status in advance. Taking to Twitter, the airline said:

14:50 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Mumbai: 18.8 mm rainfall recorded in Santacruz, 35,8 mm in Colaba

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8 mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 35.8 mm rainfall between 4 am to 8.30 am on Thursday. “Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are premonsoon showers. The monsoon winds have now reached Goa and in the next 24 hours will reach southern Maharashtra/ Konkan. It will reach Mumbai in the next 48 to 72 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

14:10 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Trains delayed in Mumbai

Trains on the Central Railway are delayed by about 10-15 minutes due to the rains. Services on the Western Railway, however, are running on time.

Railway tracks inundated near Sion station in Mumbai (Express Photo/Dipti Singh)

13:35 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
NDRF on stand by

The NDRF has been put on stand by in Mumbai as rains continue to lash the city. The team will work in coordination with the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai to respond to calls regarding flooding, waterlogging and building collapses. 

Waterlogging on SV Road in Andheri. It was flooded within an hour of rain (Express Photo/TabassumBarnagarwala)

12:49 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Flights delayed, diverted from Mumbai airport

Due to the heavy rain in Mumbai, a Jet Airways flight from London has been diverted to Ahmedabad, reports ANI. The flight, 9W-117, will land in Ahmedabad at around 1 pm. Meanwhile, the rains in the city have failed to deter residents from going out to watch Rajinikanth's new film, Kaala. There are also reports of waterlogging in several areas.

10:41 (IST) 07 Jun 2018

Here's an update from Skymet Weather

10:11 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Weather upate: What you can expect today

Here's a quick look at what you can expect today: heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan coast and Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka and Kerala. The northeastern states will also receive heavy rainfall in isolated places. 

North and East India, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and lightning.

South India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka, may also see rains.

Meanwhile, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heat-wave conditions.

09:55 (IST) 07 Jun 2018

The following districts are likely to witness thunderstorms or heavy rain accompanied by squall today: Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts.

09:03 (IST) 07 Jun 2018

Here are some pictures from Mumbai from our photojournalists. If you have any pictures, send them to us!

(Express Photo/Pradip Das)

(Express Photo/Karma Sonam Bhutia)

09:00 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Mumbai: Here's your forecast today

If you're in Mumbai, here's what you can expect today: heavy rains or a thunderstorm as the monsoon approaches. The city, which is witnessing pre-monsoon showers, has been put on alert. The BMC has cancelled the weekend holiday for its senior officials, reports The Indian Express, and directed authorities to be on standby. On Wednesday, the highest and lowest temperatures were recorded at 34.4 degrees and 27.4 degrees respectively.

08:57 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Monsoon to hit Maharashtra in 48 hours

Welcome to our live blog on the southwest monsoon, which is gradually advancing along the west coast. The monsoon made landfall in the country on May 29, and is likely to hit Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. Track this space through the day as we bring you the latest news and updates from across the country.

The Maharashtra government has directed officials to stay alert and ensure emergency teams are on standby as the monsoon approaches the state (Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar)

The southwest monsoon made its entry into India three days ahead of schedule on May 29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "normal" monsoon this year. Rains have been lashing Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra and is gradually likely to increase as the monsoon hits the state.

The Maharashtra government has directed officials to stay alert and ensure emergency teams are on standby. Nearly 100 trees have been uprooted in Mumbai due to pre-monsoon showers. Apart from this, there are 280 reported cases of branches falling. Due to the rains, two people have been electrocuted and three people have been injured in tree fall incidents, reports The Indian Express.

