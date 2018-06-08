Monsoon highlights: Three planes diverted, airlines urge Mumbai passengers to check flight status

A man splashes water as he rides his bike past a waterlogged street in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP) A man splashes water as he rides his bike past a waterlogged street in Mumbai on Thursday. (AP)

At least three flights, including a Jet Airways flight from London, were diverted and local train services were disrupted after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday. In light of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction of heavy to very heavy spells of rain, the government has alerted officials and advised emergency teams to be on standby. The monsoon is scheduled to hit Maharashtra today or tomorrow and will cover the state by June 10. “In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” the IMD stated.

This year, the monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29. The IMD, meanwhile, has also predicted heavy rains or thunderstorms accompanied with squall in other states, including Goa — where the monsoon will landfall in the next 12 hours — the Konkan region, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

