Monsoon HIGHLIGHTS: Rain lashes Lucknow, Met Dept predicts very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Goa today

Monsoon HIGHLIGHTS: A man searches for his footwear in a waterlogged street in Mumbai, Thursday. (AP Photo) Monsoon HIGHLIGHTS: A man searches for his footwear in a waterlogged street in Mumbai, Thursday. (AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “very heavy” rainfall in Mumbai over the weekend and has advised people to stay indoors on Friday and Saturday. “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai,” the weather department said in a statement. As rains soaked Mumbai on Thursday, at least three flights, including a Jet Airways flight from London, were diverted and train services in the suburban section reported delays.

The weather department had earlier issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for June 8 in Goa. IMD-Goa Director M L Sahu said, “Today the monsoon reached Goa. The northern limit has reached up to Mormugao, so South Goa is covered under the South West monsoon. In the next 24 hours all of Goa will be covered. The monsoons will be fully active in the next three or four days. “Tomorrow (Friday) there will be extremely heavy rainfall and we have issued a red alert. 95 per cent rainfall is expected in the State. Monsoon will spread across Konkan region and Maharashtra in coming days,” he added.

