Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain lashes parts of Bengaluru as southwest monsoon advances

Mangaluru floods: Rescuers at work in a flooded locality after a thunderstorm, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (PTI Photo) Mangaluru floods: Rescuers at work in a flooded locality after a thunderstorm, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas for the third day on Wednesday. Continuous rain since Sunday has inundated low-lying areas and has thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Residents in Mangaluru said that it was an “unforeseen rainfall” and that such a situation was not witnessed in the area in the past few decades. Meanwhile, the much awaited Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, reaching the mainland three days before the normal date. The weather office has forecast heavy showers in the next few days in Kerala.

Mangaluru rain in pictures

According to the IMD, if after May 10, 60 per cent of the available 14 stations –Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudlu and Mangalore — report 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the onset of monsoon over Kerala can be declared on the second day.

Read | Mangaluru heavy rain: Cyclone Mekunu hits coastal Karnataka; several areas flooded, NDRF on alert

The southwest monsoon is responsible for about 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall and is critical to the economy, that is still largely dependent on agriculture.