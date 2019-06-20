Monsoon likely to arrive in Goa on June 21: MeT

After a delay of almost a fortnight, the south-west monsoon is expected to hit Goa on Friday, a MeT official said.

Pre-monsoon rains have been lashing parts of the state for last few days and continued on Thursday as well, he said. Moderate showers were witnessed in the state capital Panaji on Thursday morning.

“The monsoon is likely to arrive in the state on Friday. Most places in North Goa and South Goa districts received light to moderate rains on Thursday,” he said.

Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely to prevail over south-west and west-central Arabian Sea on Thursday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) centre here said in a bulletin. It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, despite the rains, there was no large change in the maximum temperatures which were appreciably above normal in both North Goa and South Goa, the IMD said.

On Wednesday, Mormugao in South Goa recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius, it said.

Areas like Mapusa, Old Goa and Sankhalim in North Goa and Quepem in South Goa have received around three cm rain so far this month, the IMD said.

Besides, Panaji and Pernem in North Goa and Dabolim, Margao and Sanguem in South Goa got two cm rain in June, while the rural Canacona taluka received one cm downpour, it added.