Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Kerala early on May 26: IMD

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The Southwest Monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala earlier than usual again this year, likely on May 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The normal onset date for the monsoon in Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month rainy season, is June 1. If the monsoon arrives on May 26, it will be the third straight year that it has reached Kerala ahead of schedule. According to IMD data, the monsoon arrived on May 27 in 2025 and on May 31 in 2024.
“This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26, with a model error of ± 4 days,” IMD said Friday.
Kerala and several parts of southern peninsular India have been experiencing continuous pre-monsoon showers throughout the week.
The monsoon usually first reaches the South Andaman Sea, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the South Bay of Bengal around May 22. This year, IMD said the monsoon could reach these regions within the next 24 hours.
India receives more than 70 per cent of its annual rainfall between June and September. This rainfall is vital for agriculture, water resource management, reservoir replenishment, and the overall economy.
The IMD has forecast below-average rainfall for this monsoon season. Rainfall is expected to be 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 880 mm, based on data from 1971 to 2020.
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