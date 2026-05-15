Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Kerala early on May 26: IMD

The normal date for the monsoon onset over Kerala, which marks the commencement of the four-month long season, is June 1. (Photo credit- Canva)

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala earlier than usual again this year, likely on May 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The normal onset date for the monsoon in Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month rainy season, is June 1. If the monsoon arrives on May 26, it will be the third straight year that it has reached Kerala ahead of schedule. According to IMD data, the monsoon arrived on May 27 in 2025 and on May 31 in 2024.

“This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26, with a model error of ± 4 days,” IMD said Friday.