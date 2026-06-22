Monsoon progresses steadily: Rainfall to intensify in Maharashtra, Goa, and northeast India

With the southwest monsoon progressing steadily over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, several places in these states will continue experiencing rains in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Orange alert in Mumbai

An orange alert has been sounded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, moderate to intense spells of rainfall, and gusty winds at 30-40 km per hour at isolated places over the next three hours.

The residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain spells.

The onset of the monsoon is expected in Mumbai later today or tomorrow (Tuesday). The weather department will announce the monsoon only when all parameters for monsoon onset are met.