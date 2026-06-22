Monsoon progresses steadily: Rainfall to intensify in Maharashtra, Goa, and northeast India

With the southwest monsoon progressing steadily over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, several places in these states will continue experiencing rains in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department said.
An orange alert has been sounded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, moderate to intense spells of rainfall, and gusty winds at 30-40 km per hour at isolated places over the next three hours.
The residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain spells.
The onset of the monsoon is expected in Mumbai later today or tomorrow (Tuesday). The weather department will announce the monsoon only when all parameters for monsoon onset are met.
Several areas of Mumbai, including Bandra East, received pre-monsoon showers on Monday, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, bringing respite from the prevailing heat. The rains led to road waterlogging and traffic disruptions in a few areas.
Parts of northeast Indian states are likely to get very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till June 25, while the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim too are likely to experience similar conditions till June 22.
Meanwhile, widespread rainfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad today and scattered spells between June 23 and June 28. Similar conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between June 22 and 28.
According to IMD forecast, isolated to scattered rainfall over Konkan and Goa during June 21-22, with rainfall activity expected to intensify to fairly widespread and widespread rainfall over the region between June 23 and June 27.