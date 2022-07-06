Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, seven feared dead

Monsoon, Weather Live Updates Today: At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district Wednesday, officials told PTI. Over 25 employees working at the Malana power project in the district were also rescued from a building that was damaged by flash floods. At Manikaran in the district, at least four people have been feared washed away and the bridge across Parvati River damaged in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst, they said.
Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.As per IMD’s latest weather forecasts, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra remain on ‘red’ alert (take action) till July 8. Goa, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also under ‘orange’ alert today. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for July 9.
Three people were injured after a landslide near a chawl in Mumbai on Wednesday, as the city continued to witness heavy rains for the third day in a row, with no respite to citizens as many low-lying areas were water-logged causing traffic disruptions, officials said. An aggrieved citizen in a tweet said they now need a boat to commute, instead of a car.
A minor boy and two other persons were injured after a portion of a hill crashed on the two-storey Narayan Hadke Chawl (tenement) in Chunabhatti area around 10.30 am, a civic official said. Three rooms in the chawl were damaged due to the landslide. As a precaution, the civic body has evacuated residents from other adjoining rooms in the chawl, he said. (PTI)
At least 25 people have been killed, including six women from the same family, after seasonal monsoon rains caused flash floods that wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday, prompting authorities to declare an emergency in Quetta district. Director-General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Ahmad Nasar said all the deaths were due to rain-related incidents in various parts of Balochistan.
“We have also had many incidents of people being injured in the heavy rains,” he said. There are fears that the death toll could go up as several people are still reportedly missing due to flash flooding in remote areas of the Balochistan province, according to the PDMA. Nasar said that more than 300 mud-walled houses were damaged in Quetta district. (PTI)
With heavy rains disrupting normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue works have been taken up on priority and directions have been issued to take up relief work immediately. The rains have caused damages to houses, buildings, electric poles and properties in affected areas, also rivers have swollen due to the downpour, inundating agricultural fields and low lying areas.
"I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued," Bommai said. (PTI)
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai over the last 24 hours, Chembur has witnessed major waterlogging.
A landslide at the Nagoba chowk in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area left two injured and three houses damaged. The injured have been identified as Shivam Sonawane and Prakash Sonawane. The Mumbai police and BMC officials are at the spot and work is underway to clearing out the mud in the area.
A landslide occurred on a road leading to the Pratapgad Fort in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday following heavy rains, an official said. There was no report of any casualty and no one was trapped in the debris, the Public Works Department's executive engineer, Sanjay Sonawane, said.
The incident took place in the wee hours on the mainm district road (no.17) which leads to Pratapgad, located about 140 k from Pune and over 200 km from Mumbai. "There was a minor incident of a landslide as a portion of the hillside crashed on the road leading to the Pratapgad Fort. After receiving information, our team reached the spot and clear the debris from the road," Sonawane said. (PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, 19 stations of IMD recorded heavy rain in the coastal Karnataka region. For Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Karnataka and an orange alert for Friday. Read more
As heavy rainfall continued to lash vast swathes of Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD issued an orange alert.
Water levels in the dams supplying water to Pune city are slowly rising after incessant rainfall in the catchment areas over the last two days. Authorities had been compelled to impose a water cut in Pune city after the water levels dropped due to deficit rainfall.
The storage in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams has now increased to 3.67 TMC, from 2.96 TMC on Tuesday. The catchment areas are also likely to receive more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till the weekend. Read more
The all-India June rainfall this year was 152.3 mm against an average of 165.3 mm (based on 1971-2020 data). This is a deficit of 8 per cent and classified as normal rainfall (deviation within 10 per cent). The monsoon has, however, picked up this month. July is expected to bring widespread rainfall over various parts of the country.
June, in general: June accounts for 15 per cent of the season’s rainfall. As the first month of the southwest monsoon, it is usually marked by large-scale rainfall variations. This is mainly because the monsoon currents are getting established as the monsoon makes gradual progress over various regions of the country. Read more
After a day marked by deluge and waterlogging, Mumbaikars woke up to more heavy rain in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday. According to the weather department’s latest data, intense showers are expected in parts of the city today. Incessant and heavy rains across the city threw normal life out of gear on Tuesday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging at nearly 20 streets and locations, causing delay in local train services and disrupting vehicular traffic. With Tuesday’s downpour, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.
Vigorous Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.
For the first time, Maharashtra rainfall fell under the ‘normal’ category in this season. Since June 1, the state has received 227.9 mm of rain. Statistically, this is 12 per cent short of the state’s seasonal normal till July 5, but the IMD considers this deficit within the normal rainfall category. Read more
A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official told PTI. Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli.