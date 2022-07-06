Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, seven feared dead

A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre. (Express)

Monsoon, Weather Live Updates Today: At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district Wednesday, officials told PTI. Over 25 employees working at the Malana power project in the district were also rescued from a building that was damaged by flash floods. At Manikaran in the district, at least four people have been feared washed away and the bridge across Parvati River damaged in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst, they said.

Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Maharashtra and overall west coast, which will bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also experience enhanced rainfall during the next few days.As per IMD’s latest weather forecasts, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra remain on ‘red’ alert (take action) till July 8. Goa, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also under ‘orange’ alert today. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for July 9.